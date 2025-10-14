Industry Leaders Map Path for Nigeria’s Energy Hub Dominance

Sunday Ehigiator

Industry leaders and key stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have called for a coordinated strategy to position Nigeria as the dominant energy hub of the Gulf of Guinea, as the 17th PSRG-RICHARDSON HSSE Forum 2025 concluded with a call for renewed investment, innovation, and collaboration across the energy value chain.

The two-day hybrid forum, held in Lagos, was themed “Nigeria: The Gulf of Guinea’s Energy Hub – Mapping the Pathway.”

Delivering the lead address, the Managing Director/CEO of Aradel Holdings, Mr. Adegbite Falade, urged the Nigerian government and private sector players to take deliberate steps toward repositioning Nigeria as the Gulf of Guinea’s energy hub.

He emphasised the need to ramp up production from 1.8 million barrels per day to at least 4 million barrels through focused incentives that would unlock exploration and encourage foreign and local investments.

Speaking on the sidelines, Managing Director/CEO of Richardson Oil & Gas, Mr. Akin Osuntoki, underscored the importance of human capital development as a catalyst for achieving safer and more efficient energy operations.

“Nigeria needs to accelerate its human capital development to bridge the gap in HSE practice across all sectors,” Osuntoki said.