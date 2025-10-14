House Set to Intervene In FG, ASUU Face-off

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately intervene in the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) unresolved issues relating to the implementation of prior agreements.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Sesi Whingan.

Moving the motion, Whingan expressed concern about the declaration of a two-week warning strike by ASUU over unresolved issues relating to the non-implementation of prior agreements by the Federal Government, particularly on revitalisation funding, earned academic allowances, salary structure, and university autonomy.

He said although ASUU has described the strike as a warning, such industrial actions have historically escalated into prolonged shutdowns that disrupt academic calendars, derail research and deepen the frustration of students, parents and lecturers alike.

The lawmaker pointed out that the Nigerian university system remained central to national development, innovation and human-capital growth, and that any disruption in its operations weakens the country’s economic competitiveness, scientific advancement, and youth productivity.

Whingan added that education is constitutionally recognised under Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as a fundamental driver of social and technological progress, and that both the Federal Government and university unions share a collective duty to safeguard its continuity and quality.

He lamented that repeated strikes in the tertiary sector have led to student dropouts, brain drain, and loss of public confidence, thereby threatening national stability and the realization of Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

The lawmaker was of the opinion that the lingering impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government requires renewed dialogue anchored on mutual respect, transparency and good faith, with the Legislature serving as a neutral facilitator in the interest of students and the nation.

The House resolved: “Mandate the Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately intervene between the Federal Government and ASUU and facilitate a mutually acceptable, lasting resolution to the ongoing dispute.

“Urge both parties to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue and prioritize the interests of students and national development above all other considerations.”

The green chamber called on the Federal Government to establish a permanent joint consultative platform with recognized university unions for continuous engagement to prevent future strikes.