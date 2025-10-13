TotalEnergies Recommits to Improved Education, Youth Devt

– Organises book reading competition for secondary school students in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria limited has reaffirmed its commitment to education and youth development in areas of its coverage and Nigeria at large.

This as the oil giant has organised a book reading competition and open day event for Senior Secondary Schools Students in Rivers State.

Speaking at the book reading event for the students held at TotalEnergies office, Port Harcourt, the Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset, TotalEnergies Mr. Olivier Cassassoles, said the initiative to encourage young ones to read, is not just about increasing literature but to nurture minds capable of empathy, creativity and critical thinking.

Cassesolles stated that for over 60 years, TotalEnergies has been passionate about lighting up minds and empowering future generations through education.

‎He also stated that the lives of the students today and in the future, depends on the books they read and the knowledge they possess, as he traced his own life and success stories to an early exposure to books.

He explained that “Our schemes have enabled thousands of Nigerian students to access quality education and be recognised for their achievements. Over 30,000 youths received community scholarships (2012–2020), and more than 39,000 were awarded through the National Merit Scholarships Scheme since 2003”.

The DMD also stated that “Institute of Petroleum and Energy Studies (IPES) connects academic theory with practical industry skills, giving students relevant exposure. Since 2003, 705 petroleum engineers (MSc & PGD) have graduated from IPES, Uniport.”

He added that in partnership with NNPC Ltd and MIT, the Empowering the Teachers (ETT) Fellowship Program offers African university lecturers advanced training opportunities at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)”.

According to him the initiative is structured to strengthen teaching methodologies, research expertise, and curriculum development in engineering education and related fields across Africa. “Since 2010, more than 110 Nigerian university lecturers have participated in professional development through the ETT program at MIT.”

‎TotalEnergies emphasised that the book reading and open day event has enhanced character discipline and personal growth since its inception.

‎The TotalEnergies Boss however, admonished all in attendance to pay close to the content of the Book of the Year, “The Potter’s Wheel by Chukwuemeka Ike, to identify who is the Potter, the Wheel and the Clay so as to benefit from the connection piece of literature and man in his society.

‎He urged young ones to engage with the books they read as it is a gateway to endless possibilities, the passport to success and personal and professional development in this era of endless distraction.

‎The DMD Total Energies, urged students to be inspired by “The Potter’s Wheel”, and assured that TotalEnergies is delighted to invest in education, by supporting Students and youths to unlock the next chapter of greatness.

Speaking also, General Manager Country Services, TotalEnergies, Adesua Adewole, said the purpose of the book reading is to empower students.

She charged them to take reading seriously as it is the key that unlocks a successful and brighter future.

She also urged the students to read consistently to become better prepared for what lays ahead and stand a chance to rank among the best in any field of human endeavor on the global stage.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr. Azibaolalare Uzoma-Wogu, commended TotalEnergies for their contributions to the growth, development and success of education in the State.

Represented by Mr. Charles Gbaranwi, a Deputy Director in the Ministry, Uzoma-Wogu assured the firm that students and schools in Rivers State are not threatened as the state currently produced the most brilliant school in the country according to the rankings of the National Institute of Legislative Studies (NILS) haven emerged national champion of its quiz for secondary schools in the country.

‎She described the Book Reading and Open Day Event as a testament to the power of books which serves to inspire, educate and transform and also reminded the students that their journey in life begins with reading of books.

‎ The Permanent Secretary advised students to read good books, keep wholesome associates and seek the guidance of their teachers while in school as their teachers serves as the parent during school hours.

‎Dr. Wogu emphasised the need for all aspiring for a teaching position in State to acquire the requisite training and ensure to register with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to ensure Competence and rid the system of quackery.

‎Speaking on the emergence of a public as the winner of the event, The Permanent Secretary stated that it is an indication that the publics schools have come to stay and still possesses some of the best in terms of manpower.

‎Speaking on the need for guidance in the choice of a career path, Adolphus Akwumakwuhie, a legal practitioner and Role Model of the Day, urged students to take advantage of the morning period which is the preparatory stage and warned against bad associates, drug abuse and other social vices incidental to youths as they lead to a destructive future.

He admonished students to take their decisions regarding career choices seriously as they now stand at threshold of the future.

‎‎Akwumakwuhie called on parents and guidance to resist the temptation of imposing a career on their children as it may lead to an unhappy future.

‎The book reading which brought together over 10 senior secondary schools in Port Harcourt, among which are Enitona High School, Immaculate High School, Model Secondary School GRA Port Harcourt, Redeemers, as well as GCSS Borikiri, saw Community Secondary School (CSS) Okuru-Ama emerge winner.