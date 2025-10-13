 Tinubu: Free Primary Education, Ladder Out of Poverty





President Bola Tinubu has said the free primary education schemes launched across the country in 1955, 1957 and 1960 respectively by the Premiers of the Western Region, Eastern Region and Northern Region served as a ladder out of poverty for many Nigerians.

He said the free primary education policies by the nation’s founding fathers constituted a bridge to dignity for countless families across the country.

President Tinubu spoke as the Distinguished Guest of Honour at the 70th anniversary of the launch of Free Universal Primary Education in Nigeria held at the Eko Hotel on Thursday in Lagos.

The platinum jubilee was organised by the Independent Newspapers Limited as part of the 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education (UBEC), Aisha Garba, Tinubu lauded the foresight of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello and urged governments across the country to follow in the footsteps of the founding fathers.

According to the President, “Our founding fathers did not merely launch a programme – they defined a national identity that Nigeria’s greatness is rooted in the enlightenment of all.

“Anniversaries summon us to fidelity. The torch lit in Ibadan (on January 17, 1955) must not dim. It is the duty of every government to renew the covenant that schooling is the right of every Nigerian child.

“Under this administration that renewal has a name: the Renewed Hope Agenda. It is not a slogan, but the organising principle of this administration – to make education once again the engine of national renewal, the guarantor of equal citizenship, and the path to shared prosperity.

Weighing in on the challenges posed by the huge numbers of out-of-school children across the states, Tinubu said “Education is not just a social service. It is a national security imperative, economic growth strategy, and moral duty.

“Every Naira we invest in education is an investment in Nigeria’s future. The youth are our greatest asset, but also our most significant test. We cannot stand by while our children are out of school.

“We must guarantee access and learning. We must deliver equity and quality. Anything less would betray the covenant made seventy years ago.”

He restated the commitment of his administration to place education at the centre of policy, financing and governance.

Citing the example of milestone reforms in the education sector under the watch of Aisha Garba, the President observed that “The Universal Basic Education Commission has evolved from a grant administrator to a true system reformer.”

UBEC, he said, “now focuses on increasing equitable access to basic education in all parts of Nigeria, improved quality learning, stronger financing and institutional reform nationwide.

“As a result of these reforms, within a year, twenty-eight states have accessed 70% of the many years of unassessed federal matching grants. These funds have now been unlocked to accelerate further investments in education, to improve access, and quality in every state in Nigeria.

“We have doubled the government budgetary allocation to Basic Education and have mobilised over $1 billion in development finance for education, reaching millions of children and teachers who are already benefiting from initiatives that improve quality, access, and strengthen education systems for long-term sustainability.

“Within two years, over 500,000 teachers have been trained to reach one million by next year.

“Over 20 million children in basic education are being positively impacted with ongoing interventions.”

The President urged “Development partners, teachers, parents and other key stakeholders continue to play invaluable roles in basic education. Your steadfast support is deeply appreciated, and your contribution remains essential to our shared mission.”