Sagagi: Bauchi Summit Records Over $5bn Investment Deal, 47 MoUs Signed

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

At the end of the two-day engagements during the first ever Bauchi State Business and Investment Summit aimed at opening the state to the business world, a total of 47 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with local and foreign investors willing to invest huge sums of money in the state.

Chairman of the Summit Planning Committee, Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi, disclosed this while reading the communiqué at the end of the event, saying the agreements covered agriculture, solid minerals, power, infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, sports, ICT and other key sectors of economic development.

He announced that one of the MoUs translated into a concrete investment deal worth N1billion US Dollars, which will become operational before the end of the year.

The summit, which held between October 7-9, 2025, at the newly opened Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre concluded on a high note, generating over $5 billion in investment pledges aside signing of the several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between investors and the state government.

Murtala Sagagi further said the summit attracted investors and delegations from countries including China, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, and several others, who expressed readiness to invest in Bauchi’s expanding economy.

He added that the summit, organized under Governor Bala Mohammed’s “My Bauchi Project” vision, brought together key stakeholders from public and private sectors, civil society, traditional institutions, and development partners.

The Organising Committee Chairman further noted the deliberations focused on exploring Bauchi’s comparative advantages in agriculture, tourism, and solid minerals to drive inclusive growth and job creation across the state.

Murtala Sagagi, expressed gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, and partners who contributed to the success of the summit just as he commended the members of the organizing team and the people of Bauchi State for their support and hospitality.

While declaring the Summit closed, Bauchi State governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, expressed gratitude to all participants and commended the planning committee for organizing what he described as one of the most successful investment forums in Nigeria.

Bala Mohammed reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining the momentum generated by the summit, pledging to create an enabling environment for investors through improved infrastructure, policy reforms, and transparent governance.

Key outcomes of the summit include the exposure of existing and potential investors to opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, and infrastructure; generation of relationships and partnerships across various sectors; and the signing of investment pipelines worth over $5 billion and 100 billion naira.

The next steps include follow-up activities and actualization of the investment deals signed during the summit, vigorous development and promotion of sectors such as tourism, agriculture, solid minerals, health, and education, and establishment of an agency to serve as a one-stop-shop for investors.

The Bauchi State Government has also launched the BNG Project, a micro, small, and medium enterprise development initiative aimed at fast-tracking inclusive investment and creating jobs for the people of the state.

The summit proceedings and outcomes will be shared with participants and stakeholders through various channels, including email and social media.

The summit, which brought together diverse stakeholders from public and private sectors, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and members of the public, was declared open by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who emphasized the importance of sub-national governments in driving investment and economic growth.

Our correspondent reports that some of the keynote speakers, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Abdulsalami Abubakar, commended the leadership of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for his people-oriented policies and called for sustained efforts to promote peace, transparency, and good governance.