  • Monday, 13th October, 2025

Refugees Commission Flags Off Cohort 12 Youths Training on Soilless Farms

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has 

flagged off the Cohort 12 Empowering Youths in Agribusiness (EYIA) Training Programme at Soilless 

Farms Limited, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement by the South-west Zonal Coordinator of the commission, Alexander Oturu, the programme, which commenced on October 9, 2025, brings together beneficiaries from different parts of the country for an intensive three-

month training in agribusiness and capacity development. 

He stated that the initiative is designed to equip participants’ entrepreneurial skills, and the tools needed to thrive in Nigeria’s evolving agricultural business sector.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring that displaced populations are not only protected but are also empowered to rebuild their lives with dignity and independence.

The statement read: “The EYIA initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, which seeks to 

provide durable livelihood solutions and promote self-reliance among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable populations under the leadership of the commission.”

Speaking on the project, the Federal Commissioner, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to 

youth empowerment and sustainable livelihoods.

“At the commission, we believe that practical agricultural training is essential to achieving food security and long-term socio-economic stability. 

“This programme refects our commitment to building strong partnerships that promote skills development, economic inclusion, and resilience for refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons across Nigeria,” Ahmed said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.