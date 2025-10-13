Refugees Commission Flags Off Cohort 12 Youths Training on Soilless Farms

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has

flagged off the Cohort 12 Empowering Youths in Agribusiness (EYIA) Training Programme at Soilless

Farms Limited, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement by the South-west Zonal Coordinator of the commission, Alexander Oturu, the programme, which commenced on October 9, 2025, brings together beneficiaries from different parts of the country for an intensive three-

month training in agribusiness and capacity development.

He stated that the initiative is designed to equip participants’ entrepreneurial skills, and the tools needed to thrive in Nigeria’s evolving agricultural business sector.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring that displaced populations are not only protected but are also empowered to rebuild their lives with dignity and independence.

The statement read: “The EYIA initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, which seeks to

provide durable livelihood solutions and promote self-reliance among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable populations under the leadership of the commission.”

Speaking on the project, the Federal Commissioner, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to

youth empowerment and sustainable livelihoods.

“At the commission, we believe that practical agricultural training is essential to achieving food security and long-term socio-economic stability.

“This programme refects our commitment to building strong partnerships that promote skills development, economic inclusion, and resilience for refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons across Nigeria,” Ahmed said.