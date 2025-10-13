Police Confirm Alleged Killing of Constable by Soldier in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have confirmed the tragic killing of a Police Constable, Ukasha Muhammed (F/No 533164), who was allegedly shot by a soldier attached to the STF, Operation Safe Haven, Jos, Plateau State following altercation between them.

THISDAY checks revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, 10th October, 2025 in the evening around the popular Tudun Wadan Dan Iya popularly known as Bayan Gari in Bauchi metropolis.

A source, who said he was around the place when the incident happened, explained that the police patrol team was there as usual to ensure peace and order in the area which was an area of social gathering.

He explained that the problem started at about 9pm when the Patrol team stopped to search cars and asked questions from those on motorcycles just as a routine to keep the area secured.

The source added that at some point one of the people refused and obstructed the patrol team causing a commotion leading people to gather after which the person who was later identified as a Soldier left the scene.

According to him, about one hour later, the soldier returned to the scene with two of his colleagues and before anything could be said, shot the Constable in the chest.

He said that as they tried to run from the scene, people around rose and held him until the Police reinforced arrived and took them away

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has urged personnel of the Command to remain calm and emphasised the importance of a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ukash’s death by a private soldier as he has ordered for autopsy.

According to the Command PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, in a press release, “On 10th October 2025, at about 22:35 hours, information received by the Command indicated a serious incident involving a patrol team led by Inspector Hussaini Samaila during a routine patrol in the Bayan Gari area.

“The patrol team encountered an assault on one of its members, Constable Ukasha Muhammed (F/No 533164), by two individuals in front of Padimo Hotel. The remaining members of the team responded swiftly, resulting in the apprehension of one suspect, while the other escaped the scene.”

The PPRO stated that the detained individual has been identified as Private Usman Mubarak (23NA/84/5346), who is assigned to the STF Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State.

Subsequently, at about 23:05 hours, Private Yakubu Yahuza (23NA/85/10185) and Private Godspower Gabriel (23NA/84/5654), both partially dressed in military uniform and armed with rifles, approached the team and fatally shot Constable Ukasha Muhammed in the left chest before fleeing the vicinity.

The shot Police personnel, was promptly evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, where he was tragically pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The remains of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary, and the detained soldiers Private Yakubu Yahuza and Private Godspower Gabriel, are currently held in Police custody.

The Command has constituted a team of homicide investigators, comprised of seasoned detectives, tasked with conducting a professional, diligent, and timely investigation to establish evidence, clear all doubts, and ensure that justice is served through a meticulous process that would deploy all requisite protocols vital to the detailed investigation.