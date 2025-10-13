Over 700 Residents Benefit from Free Medicare at AIPROW Outreach in Delta State 

Sunday Ehigiator

More than 700 residents of Ibusa (Igbuzo) in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State and neighbouring communities have benefited from a free medical outreach organised recently by the Association of Ibusa Professional Women (AIPROW).

The two-day health mission, held in collaboration with the Ibusa Association USA, Inc. and the Foundation Educational Support Programme, Enugu, provided free consultations, diagnoses, and medications, as well as a range of health screenings to hundreds of men, women, and children, many of whom have limited access to affordable medical services.

Delta State Head of Service, Dr. Minimim Oseji, led members of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) to the outreach and personally attended to some patients, reinforcing the state’s commitment to community healthcare.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, AIPROW President, Mrs. Elizabeth Idigbe, a lawyer, said the overwhelming turnout reflected the growing health needs of the community and reaffirmed the association’s 14-year commitment to improving healthcare and education in Ibusa and beyond.

“This year’s edition was expanded to include breast, cervical, and prostate cancer screenings, mental health checks, and eye care,” she said. “We also distributed over 200 eyeglasses, conducted 300 eye tests in collaboration with VisionSpring, and screened hundreds for diabetes and hypertension. Wheelchairs and walkers were also given to people with mobility challenges.”

Mrs. Idigbe explained that 18 doctors participated in this year’s programme, which aimed to bridge critical healthcare gaps amid rising medical costs. She called on government agencies to partner with community organisations like AIPROW to strengthen rural healthcare infrastructure.

“Our motivation is simple, we believe charity begins at home,” she said. “Many of our people can’t afford healthcare, and every year, this outreach reminds us why health is wealth. Seeing people relieved of pain gives us fulfilment.”

She further urged beneficiaries to embrace healthy lifestyles, balanced diets, and regular exercise, noting that “government can’t do it all” and that partnerships with NGOs can amplify impact.

AIPROW’s founder and former president, Prof. Ifeoma Utomi, said the association was born from a desire to unite Ibusa women professionals to contribute meaningfully to their community.

“It wasn’t easy at first, but teamwork and shared purpose made it possible,” she recalled. “We started out focusing on women and the girl-child, but due to growing community demand, we now include men, especially in our prostate cancer screening programme.”

Prof. Utomi noted that collaboration with the Ibusa Association USA has strengthened the initiative, particularly through sponsorship of cancer screenings and logistics support.

This year’s event also featured Dr. Iheanacho Emereuwa, a U.S.-based consultant gynaecologist and founder of the African Primary Healthcare Foundation, who flew in to volunteer his expertise.

He described the outreach as “a much-needed lifeline” for underserved communities and urged both the federal and state governments to invest more in rural healthcare facilities.

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude for the life-changing interventions.

One of them, Mrs. Veronica, who received free eye treatment and a new pair of glasses, said, “I couldn’t afford them for years. What AIPROW did for me is beyond words.”

Beyond free medical services, the outreach also featured career talks and self-esteem workshops for young girls, encouraging them to pursue education, leadership, and confidence in their chosen paths.

Since its inception, AIPROW has evolved into a model of community-driven healthcare and empowerment, blending professional expertise, diaspora support, and compassion to uplift its hometown.

Through sustained commitment and partnerships, the Ibusa women’s annual outreach continues to illuminate how collective action and a shared sense of purpose can transform lives, one community at a time.