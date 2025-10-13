NLNG Train 7 Project: Daewoo Resolves Conflicting Tax Matters with Workers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited (DECN) has announced that all matters concerning tax deductions at the NLNG Train 7 Project site have been fully clarified and conclusively resolved in conjunction with the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS).

It will be recalled that DECN had earlier requested a 14-day window to address and resolve the tax concerns that led to the protest by Welders and Fitters working on the project.

In response to the situation, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Abinye Blessing Pepple, convened a stakeholders’ meeting and subsequently inaugurated a 14-member investigation committee to examine the tax-related concerns at the site.

Following the recent misunderstandings regarding tax deductions and clearance certificates, DECN requested the RIRS to review and verify the company’s overall tax status.

In a statement signed by the Community Affairs and Security Manager, DECN, Limited, Mr. Bernard Ewubare, the company explained that during the official review process, the RIRS confirmed that there are no outstanding tax liabilities, discrepancies, or irregularities.

Also, that: “All Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) and Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) issued to DECN personnel are authentic, valid, and duly issued by the RSIRS.

“DECN’s tax deductions, remittances, and filings have been accurately and transparently executed in full compliance with Nigerian tax laws.”

To ensure continued transparency and prevent future misunderstandings, Ewubare disclosed that DECN also conducted a short simulation demonstrating how employees can independently verify their tax information through the RIRS online platform.

“This practical step further reinforced confidence among workers and stakeholders regarding the company’s compliance and accountability,” he stated.

The company, however, appreciated the RSIRS, the Bonny Local Government Council, the Welders and Fitters Association, the media, and all stakeholders for their cooperation and support throughout the process.

DECN further reaffirmed that the tax matter has been completely resolved, confirming the company’s strong commitment to transparency, due process, and sound corporate governance.

“DECN remains dedicated to maintaining a compliant, trustworthy, and productive working environment as it continues the successful delivery of the NLNG Train 7 Project,” Ewubare stated.