Medical Expert Temitope Oriolowo Honoured for Transforming Health Systems Across Borders

Medical expert and health systems strategist Dr. Temitope Oriolowo has been recognised as a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, an honour that highlights her leadership in improving healthcare delivery in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The recognition comes on the heels of her expanding influence in international policy circles and her work in designing workforce strategies that strengthen health systems.

At a time when global health systems face increasing pressure from workforce shortages, health inequalities and the opioid crisis, Oriolowo has distinguished herself as a physician and strategist working to reshape care delivery across both countries.

She currently serves as the Programme Lead for the Supporting Armed Forces Reserves in Healthcare initiative at the NHS Confederation, providing national leadership on a workforce reform programme commissioned by the UK Ministry of Defence and the Department of Health and Social Care. Under her guidance, NHS organisations and independent providers have adopted reservist-friendly policies that have improved staff retention, job satisfaction and deployment readiness.

“Workforce policy is not just about contracts or numbers; it’s about creating systems where people can thrive, and patients can trust the care they receive,” she said.

Oriolowo’s journey began in Nigeria, where she studied Medicine at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, and worked during the height of the country’s HIV epidemic. Those early years exposed her to the realities of stigma, poverty and limited access to care—experiences that shaped her commitment to system-level transformation.

At the Solina Centre for International Development and Research, she worked on national HIV and tuberculosis programmes, developing frameworks for task-shifting, integrating mental health into counselling and promoting advocacy strategies in rural communities. At MedGlobe Volunteers, she helped design interventions to reduce treatment dropouts and strengthen health posts.

“Those years taught me that systems, not individuals, drive population health outcomes. We need resilient structures, not just heroic workers,” she recalled.

After relocating to the United Kingdom, she pursued a Master of Public Health at Glasgow Caledonian University, where her research examined the experiences of people living with HIV/AIDS during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has since contributed to UK health strategy through work with NHS organisations, the Royal College of General Practitioners and Shaping Health International on workforce development, primary care and quality improvement.

She has also emerged as a strong advocate in tackling the UK’s opioid crisis, framing it not only as a drug problem but also a mental health and systems issue.

“Opioid misuse is not simply a drug issue; it is a mental health, inequality, and system design issue,” she said.

Oriolowo continues to focus on scaling proven solutions, embedding equity in public health strategies and ensuring that digital innovation is co-created with the communities it seeks to serve.

“We have effective treatments, strong research and growing global collaboration. Now the challenge is scale; ensuring that innovation reaches the community level, where the impact is felt most,” she noted.