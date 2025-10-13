Maryam Sanda’s Pardon: Worst Possible Injustice Any Family Could Be Made to Go Through, Says Late Husband’s Family

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The family of the Late Bilyaminu Ahmed Bello, has accused President Bola Tinubu of inflicting on them “inexorable pain”, following the recent pardon granted the Late Bilyaminu’s widow, Maryam Sanda, on death row for conviction for murder.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had on January 27, 2020, convicted and sentenced Maryam Sanda to death, for the murder of her husband.

Both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court had in their separate judgments delivered on December 4, 2020, and October 27, 2023, upheld the death sentence on Maryam Sanda.

Recall that Bilyaminu was said to have been killed on November 19, 2017, by her wife, Maryam Sanda, during a quarrel.

According to Bilyaminu’s family, the verdict of the court “provided some closure of sorts in the circumstance, if ever there could be one”.

The family however, stated that the action of president Tinubu has opened fresh wound when they were yet to be fully healed of the pain caused by the murder of their son.

Recall that President Tinubu shortly after the meeting of Council of State, announced the granting of pardon to 175 convicted persons serving jail sentences for various criminal offences.

Some of those on the list included individuals on death row, and others who were pardoned posthumously.

Reacting to the pardon granted the widow of their late son, the family described the president’s action as the worst possible injustice any family could be made to go through for a loved one.

“One name that stood out for us as a family is that of Maryam Sanda, a lady convicted and sentenced to death by the FCT Hight Court on January 27, 2020, for the premeditated and cold-blooded murder of her husband and beloved family member of ours, the late Bilyaminu Ahmed Bello”, Dr. Bello Haliru Mohammed, the Dangaladiman Gwandu, said in a statement issued on behalf of the Late Bilyaminu Ahmed Bello’s Family.

The family disclosed that because of the delicately sensitive nature of the situation involving two innocent children of the deceased victim, they deliberately refrained from making any public statement or comments, despite several sponsored write-ups from the accused perpetrator’s camp containing series of falsehoods against the deceased, without factoring the children’s best interest.

“We, instead, placed our trust and abiding confidence in the nation’s judicial process to run its full course and deliver justice for the deceased victim and his family”, they said.

“This latest turn of events, coming just a few years after the dastardly crime that cruelly cut short Bilyaminu’s life has, however, expectedly reopened our healing wounds.

“To have Maryam Sanda walk the face of the earth again, free from any blemish for her heinous crime as if she had merely squashed an ant, is the worst possible injustice any family could be made to go through for a loved one”, they added.

According to the family, they are, therefore, compelled to issue this formal statement to humanise Bilyaminu, “who is now suddenly being made to appear as if he is just another faceless anonymous individual in the long line of victims of crimes in the country: a mere statistical figure”.

While they claimed that the alleged grounds for Maryam Sanda’s release were predicated on appeals from her family, amongst other considerations, they stressed that Bilyaminu was also their cherished family member who was profoundly loved and deeply mourned by his teeming relations, friends and close associates following the unfortunate incident that resulted in his gruesome murder eight years ago.

“Bilyaminu’s family is deeply hurt by this latest development, which we interpret as primarily driven by the sole motivation for appeasing Maryam’s family members by way of extending mercy to a certified convicted murderer, while at the same time overlooking or conveniently

ignoring the corresponding inexorable pain that has now been inflicted on the victim’s teeming grieving family members, friends and associates arising from the action.

“We take solace in the simple fact that in such matters, the ultimate comprehensive justice resides

purely with the Supreme Judge and our Creator, who will dispense this matter on the Day of Recompense where no one can be at liberty to intercede on behalf of anyone else.

“We beseech Almighty Allah SWT to grant the soul of our dear Bilyaminu eternal rest and grant us the fortitude to continue to bear his sad loss even in the light of this latest development. May

Allah also Be there at every turn of his children’s needs and raise them to be good obedient Muslims and patriotic Nigerians, Ameen”, the statement added.