Historical Society of Nigeria: We Fought Hard to Restore History to School Curriculum 

Linus Aleke Abuja

The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) has said that it waged a relentless war to restore History to the Nigerian education curriculum.

The federal government had removed the study of history from the curricula of primary and secondary schools during the 2009/2010 academic session.

Although the subject was reintroduced by the federal government in March 2018, the Historical Society revealed this move followed its sustained engagement with policymakers in the education sector.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja over the weekend, the Acting President of the Historical Society of Nigeria, Mrs. Zara Kwaghe, also announced that arrangements for the 70th Congress of the Historical Society of Nigeria and the 6th Congress of the Association of African Historians, scheduled to mark the Society’s 70th anniversary in Abuja on Monday, have been concluded.

“Now, the conference is not just a gathering of historians, as I have said. It is our 70th anniversary, and it is a conference that reflects on everything we have done over the past 70 years – how we have contributed to scholarship in Nigeria and how the existence of the Historical Society of Nigeria has enriched the academic world while also promoting nation-building.

“If you recall, there was a time when History was removed from the school curriculum. It was the Historical Society of Nigeria that fought for its return. Today, we are proud to say that our efforts succeeded. So, as our theme says: ‘70 Years of Resilience – Honouring Nigeria’s Past, Envisioning Its Future.’

“What have we gone through? What did we do? How did we get to where we are today? And what lies ahead? These are the key questions we aim to explore and answer during this conference.”

Mrs. Kwaghe also revealed that renowned Ethiopian-born historian, Emeritus Professor Bahru Zewde Woldehana, is scheduled to deliver the prestigious 2025 Dike Memorial Lecture during the conference in Abuja, as part of the events marking the Society’s 70th anniversary.

She stated that Professor Woldehana’s participation underscores the Society’s commitment to fostering intellectual exchange across Africa and celebrating distinguished voices in the field of History.

She noted the lecture, named in honour of the renowned Nigerian historian, Professor Kenneth Dike, is a highlight of the anniversary celebrations, which aim to reflect on the Society’s contributions to historical scholarship and national development.