DSS Warns Public Against Fraudulent Activities of Dismissed Officer

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a public disclaimer alerting Nigerians to the fraudulent activities of one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a former staff member who was dismissed from the Service.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the DSS disclosed that Godwin had been impersonating the agency and using its name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. The agency described his actions as “unscrupulous” and warned citizens to steer clear of any dealings with him.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a dismissed staff. He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement read.

As part of its advisory, the Service urged the public to be cautious and to report any suspicious approaches or fraudulent schemes associated with Godwin or similar impersonators by contacting DSS on 09088373515 or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng