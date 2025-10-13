Daniel Tasks Abiodun to Actualise Deep Seaport in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The former governor of Ogun State and Senator Representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, yesterday tasked Governor Dapo Abiodun to take up the process of actualising the establishment of Deep Seaport, which he (Daniel) started when he was at the helms of affairs in the state.

Daniel said it would do the state good if Abiodun could strive to actualise the establishment of Deep Seaport like he (Abiodun) did for the Gateway Airport.

The senator threw the challenge while speaking at the BATOGD Midterm Community Assessment and Review (MIDCAR) tour to Ijebu East Local Government.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Administration of Daniel, commenced the process for the establishment of Airport project during his administration that terminated in 2011.

The senator said the people of South West should cooperate and support re-election of President Bola Tinubu so that the geo-political zone can benefit more.

Daniel said what Ogun State and the Ijebu lost to the relocation of Dangote Refinery to Lagos, saying the Ijebus must cooperate this time around to actualise good things that are being facilitated to the state.

He said, “Governor Dapo Abiodun should intensify efforts to actualise the establishment of deep seaport in Ijebu area of the state which we started like he did for the Airport project.

“We must do everything to realise the creation of Ijebu Remo State with capital in Ijebu Ode. We must not miss it this time. We lost something big to relocation of Dangote Refinery to Lagos. However, I am happy that the refinery was established in another Ijebuland though not in Ogun State.

“I have information that only one state would be created in a geo-political zone. Remember we are contesting with Ibadan for the creation of Ibadan State.

“The only thing that will make the creation of Ijebu State realistic is continuity. President Bola Tinubu should be reelected while Gbenga Daniel should be re-elected.

“Some Ijebu people had been deceived with small things that cannot last. Many of our Ijebu people are working against the course of Ijebuland but we that believed in the course should hold ourselves together to actualise our goals.”

The senator also disclosed that the federal government would soon commence exploration of bitumen in Ogun State.

Daniel said that the bitumen deposit, which is the largest in Nigeria, was discovered by his administration while serving as governor of the state in Ijebu East Local Government Area.

He, however, said that the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has expressed its readiness to begin mining of the mineral resources soon.

He explained that his administration had envisioned creating a whole new city for bitumen mining and exploration aimed to increase the economic prosperity of Ogun State.

Daniel expressed disappointment that the vision was stalled due to neglect by successive administrations in the state.

He informed his constituents that the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, assured him that the bitumen wealth of Ijebu East will soon be put to productive use in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daniel further stated: “During my time as governor of Ogun State, we discovered that Ogun East has the largest deposit of Bitumen anywhere in Nigeria.

“Our vision then was very clear: to create a whole new city for Bitumen mining and exploration which we believe would increase the economic prosperity and impact positively on the lives of the people living in the area.

“We envisioned this area bubbling with multinational investments, industries, jobs, and infrastructure, all driven by bitumen exploration and processing.

“Unfortunately, that vision stalled due to neglect after our administration. That is why I started by sympathizing with you because I understand your frustration and share in your hope for a new dawn.

“I am in contact with, and delighted to inform you that the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, under the exceptional leadership of my friend and brother, Mr. Dele Alake, and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has assured that the bitumen wealth of Ijebu East will soon be put to productive use.

“I have every confidence in that assurance because Dele Alake is not only a trusted colleague and friend of over four decades; he is a man of results.”

The senator expressed belief that the federal government would fulfil its promise on the bitumen exploration in Ogun East, emphasizing that the mining sector under President Tinubu has received greater attention, with the revenue from the solid minerals sector growing from ₦6 billion to ₦38 billion in just one year.

He noted that “the record-breaking transformation was driven by efficiency, transparency, accountability and by the President’s bold declarations that mining licences will only be granted to investors who commit to local processing and value addition as a means of creating jobs for our local population and industries to ensure that prosperity derives from mining stay within Nigeria”.

On the assessment review tour of Ogun East, Daniel said: “the tour is not just a political rally, it is a listening and feedback session to hear from our people, assess our collective progress, and highlight ongoing efforts and federal policies that will bring tangible benefits to every community in our senatorial district.

“The initiative is a hallmark of our movement, a system of accountability that allows your elected representatives, from the President to the National Assembly, to stay connected to the people we serve. It is about governance built on engagement, transparency, and results.

“More importantly, the review tour is to present the BATOGD Movement to our people as a grassroots political support base for the reelection of our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.”