Anambra Guber: INEC, Police, Others Assure Parties of Credible Poll

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, all political parties and their candidates have been assured of a level playing field.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), heads of various security agencies in the state and the media made the pledge during a television discussion organized by TAF AFRICA; a non-governmental organization, which is funded by the European Union (EU).

The event, which had the theme ‘Stakeholders’ preparedness for a disability inclusive governorship election in Anambra State’, also featured discussions on how people living with disabilities can be effectively included in the poll.

The event was aired live on Arise News, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the state-owned broadcast station, ABS TV.

INEC, which was represented by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, assured residents of the state that Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) would be deployed for the election, and that results would be uploaded real time without complaints of network failure.

She said: “We have done five elections in Anambra since I became the REC; we have had state assembly, senatorial, presidential elections. We have taken time to prepare. We have dotted the Is and crossed Ts. Election is one thing that if not gotten right, may lead to other things going wrong. As at today, everything is ready and we have gotten materials prepared.

“The materials involved for elections are sensitive, non-sensitive materials and ad hoc workers. We have gotten full consignment of non-sensitive materials, booths, bags, inks, boxes and others, and they have been deployed in the various local governments.

“We have used BVAS in the last five elections we have conducted here and they have never failed, but we are keeping some (BVAS) on standby in case any fails. Results will be updated real time, there will be no hitches. We have always uploaded, even in 2023 when other states could not, we uploaded. I’m sure there will be no problem with BVAS and we will upload seamlessly. We will be dealing with more than one network, so there will be no problem of network failure.”

On the inclusivity of the election, Agwu said: “We are trying to be very inclusive and ensuring that persons with disabilities are part of the election. They are humans and should not be discriminated against in election matters, whether in voting or in working as ad hoc staff, but they must be ready to work because this won’t be on grounds of compassion, but right.

“In this election, we have 16 political parties and none will get any favour from us. We want the election to count. We will not like Anambra people to sit in their houses and be playing ball, cooking food and at the end telling us that the election has been determined before hand.

“There have usually been low voter turnout, but we are calling them to have trust in us and to come out and vote. If you decide not to come out, you are giving opportunity for the wrong person to win. Under me, the election will be fair, don’t stay at home and say it has been done the way they usually do it.”

The Public Relations Officers of Anambra State Police Command and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra, Messrs Tochukwu Ikenga and Edwin Okadigbo, assured the residents of the readiness of their operatives to secure all during the election, and ensure all-inclusive election in the state.

Okadigbo said: “We have had trainings for our personnel on how to use assistive tools for people with disabilities and we will be sure to help them to ensure that the forthcoming election is truly inclusive.”

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAF AFRICA, organisers of the event, Ambassador Jake Epele, said the discussion was important so as to ascertain the level of preparedness of all the stakeholders involved in the conduct of the election.

He stated that the group, which is supported by EU, will continue to rally stakeholders.