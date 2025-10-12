Senator Ladoja: The Uncommon Olubadan

By Tunde Rahman

The emergence of Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, at the ancient Mapo Hall in the heart of Ibadan, is uncannily symbolic in many respects. The symbolism lies not just in the rare recurrence of the number 44 in his life’s journey—as seen in his year of birth and his position in the lineage of Olubadans—but also in several other significant ways, which I will explore in this piece.

Ladoja was born on September 25, 1944. He emerged as the 44th Olubadan in September 2025. This is more than mere coincidence; it feels like the affirmation of a future foretold. And, like a man destined and prepared for the high position he now occupies, Ladoja was inaugurated in a blaze of elegance and glory.

He rode to Mapo Hill, the site of the historic Mapo Hall, in a gleaming white Rolls-Royce, resplendent in white traditional Aso Oke, with his wives in tow.

Mapo Hill was a sight to behold that day. The people of Ibadan trooped out en masse, swarming the venue, while many others lined the streets leading to Mapo in a bid to catch a glimpse of the spectacle. Indeed, Ibadan rose up for him.

Oba Ladoja is, indeed, an uncommon Olubadan. To label him another “Koseleri” in the Ibadan landscape would be most fitting. He is in the mould of the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who made history as the first governor of Oyo State to break the second-term jinx. However, this is not about political office or term limits—traditional rulers hold their positions for life. It is about the rare peculiarities of Ladoja’s kingship.

The new Olubadan has a solid pedigree and a rich academic and professional background. A true son of the soil, Ladoja hails from Gambari Village in Ibadan. He graduated with a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Liège in Belgium and spent 13 years working at Mobil before venturing into business.

Oba Ladoja is in a class of his own. That said, there have been other well-lettered monarchs in Ibadan’s history, such as the 42nd Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, who held a doctorate.

Oba Ladoja is among the few in this country who have headed a government before ascending the throne. His story is similar to that of Alfred Diete-Spiff, who was the first military governor of Rivers State—created from the old Eastern Region—before becoming the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass in Bayelsa State. Ladoja was elected governor of Oyo State in 2003. Earlier, in 1992, he served as a senator representing the Oyo Central District.

As governor, he ran a people-oriented administration that prioritised education, agriculture, housing, and water projects. However, he faced serious challenges from his political godfather, the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, over control of state resources. The conflict led to Ladoja’s sensational impeachment in January 2006, which was later declared null and void by the court. He successfully challenged his removal in court, returning to office in December 2006 to complete his tenure. His determination to overturn the illegality reveals another facet of the new monarch: his faith in constitutional processes and his confidence in the courts as a means of redress.

Last week, at his residence in Bodija, Ibadan, Oba Ladoja recounted the story of his illegal impeachment to this writer and a few friends who visited to pay homage. He spoke of how those who orchestrated his removal as governor did so without the constitutionally-required number in the state assembly. He also recalled the invaluable support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during those challenging times and how he ultimately regained his mandate.

“(President) Tinubu arranged for me to move quickly to Lagos after the incident. He put me in a place that was comfortable, safe, and hidden. Even before I arrived, he had assembled a team of legal luminaries to handle my case against the removal. It was such a solid team. We eventually won in court, and I regained my office.”

Given their close relationship and the significance of the Olubadan throne in Yorubaland, it was no surprise that President Tinubu graced Ladoja’s inauguration. The President’s presence not only added glamour to the event, but his speech also resonated deeply with the people of Ibadan. Tinubu spoke of his connection with Oba Ladoja, their time together in the Senate, and the impeachment saga. He recounted his campaign visit to Ibadan, during which he canvassed for votes, and the people of the state supported him massively. Part of his speech, delivered mainly in Yoruba, can be translated thus: “When I came to Ibadan during the campaign and spoke at this same Mapo Hall, urging that you vote for me—that it was my turn to be president—you voted massively for me. I appreciate your support. I’m most grateful.”

Oba Ladoja boasts a rich network of friends and associates. In attendance at his inauguration, besides President Tinubu, were governors, former governors (some from the Class of 1999 and 2003), past and present National Assembly members, ministers, members of the diplomatic community, captains of industry, and many other dignitaries. His friends in the opposition who were unable to attend the inauguration visited him in the days that followed.

The Oba Ladoja story is an inspirational tale of fortitude, grit, courage, and determination—qualities emblematic of a true Ibadan man. Through it all, Oba Ladoja kept his eyes on the big picture. Becoming Olubadan was his lifelong ambition. When his aspiration seemed threatened and he had to fight, he fought resolutely. When the situation demanded humility, he stooped to conquer. Ladoja initially resisted wearing a beaded crown, but in 2024, he eventually accepted it, embracing the then-evolving Ibadan chieftaincy arrangement.

At this point, I would like to share a humorous encounter I once had with Oba Ladoja. It was in the run-up to the 2003 governorship election, which he eventually won. The Punch newspaper had asked me to interview Ladoja ahead of the election.

The build-up to that election was very tense in Oyo State, especially in Ibadanland. Two sons of the soil—Ladoja and the late Alhaji Yekini Adeojo—were battling for the Peoples Democratic Party ticket to contest against the incumbent, the late Comrade Lamidi Adesina of the old Alliance for Democracy. Given the tension and rivalry between Ladoja and Adeojo, there were talks in some quarters of disqualifying both men, much like the late Prof. Femi Agbalajobi and Chief Dapo Sarumi were disqualified in Lagos by the Babangida regime in the run-up to the 1991 governorship election.

During the interview, I asked Ladoja about the possibility of his disqualification. His reply was both shocking and revealing: “What have we done in Ibadan? What has happened here to warrant our disqualification? Only one person’s leg was broken, and another person was blinded. What have we done?” I was flummoxed.

Though neither candidate was disqualified, in retrospect, that response—cold as it may have seemed—speaks to the nature and politics of Ibadan and the popular aphorism about its people’s pugnacious spirit.

The adage goes: “Ija igboro lo’ro Ibadan,” meaning an Ibadan man is never shy or afraid to pick a street fight.

With Oba Ladoja on the throne, it seems the full glory and power of Ibadan—the city of seven hills and the town Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka describes so glowingly in his memoir, “Ibadan: The Penkelemes Years”—are unfolding before our eyes. May the reign of Oba Ladoja be long, peaceful, and prosperous!

*Rahman is Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media & Special Duties.