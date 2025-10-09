Oyebanji: Three Years of Focused Governance

By Segun Dipe

Writing on the anniversary of a sitting governor could pass for hagiography, especially when written by a publicist from the same political party as the governor. Such writer may be accused of serving a political agenda.

Ordinarily, a party publicist should not be bashful at promoting the activities of the Party on the platform of which the governor ascended. But his job is further made easy when the governor is doing so well that positive appraisals flow in naturally from the citizens he, the publicist, should be selling the Party to. It then means that the people have already bought into the product and no point puffing it. Rather, than selling, he should simply say what is happening and known to all, leaving the discerning public to nod their heads in concurrence.

Moreover, these days, I no longer write long, flowing proses. I simply KISS my piece (Keep It Short and Simple). So as not to be guilty of “asodun” (exaggeration). I fear I would be tampering with the people’s patience by wasting words to explain what they already know.

Straightly, it is the third anniversary of Ekiti State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s tenure. He is still serving his first term of constitutionally approved two 4-yearly terms. His performance during the first term is his promotion ticket for the second term. If indeed the morning shows the day, the appraisal Oyebanji is getting from the people of the State is an assurance that he has earned his second term.

The dispassionate people of Ekiti State have rated Governor Oyebanji as a high performer. What qualifies him for such rave reviews he has been getting from all and sundry? Here is a thoughtful reflection on the governor’s accomplishments and challenges. And I will not stop there. I will go further to offer insights into what his future plans should be and their potential effects on moving our dear State forward.

Some of the notable achievements of Governor Oyebanji in the past three years are in the following areas:

Fiscal Responsibility: Governor Oyebanji has not been any reckless with spending. This is confirmed by the consistent ranking of Ekiti State top in fiscal responsibility, budget transparency and civil service reforms. The governor has also strengthened some functional institutions, among them, I could cite the ultra modern Ministry of Works complex at Ajilosun in Ado Ekiti, the State capital, which stands as a symbol of order and efficiency.

Economic Growth and Infrastructure: Oyebanji’s government has prioritized economic growth, investing in infrastructure development, including road construction and renovation. Over 350 kilometers of roads have been covered, with 126 kilometers completed across all 16 local government areas. Add to this the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport project, which has made significant progress in Oyebanji’s time, with the Federal Government granting approval for commercial flight operations effective October 4, 2025. This development is expected to boost the state’s economy, particularly in agribusiness, tourism, commerce, and medical tourism.

Education and Youth Empowerment: Oyebanji’s administration has focused on education, rehabilitating over 1,000 classrooms and constructing 30 new ones. The Smart School initiative at some Government Colleges is another notable project. Additionally, the Ekiti Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (E-YEEP) has provided grants, vocational training, and business support to thousands of young entrepreneurs.

Healthcare and Agriculture: Oyebanji’s government has revitalized primary healthcare facilities, introduced mobile health initiatives, and improved access to quality care in underserved areas. In agriculture, the administration has supported farmers with inputs, credit, mechanized tools, and guaranteed offtake markets.

Power and Water Access: The Ilumoba–Ijesa–Isu to Ikole 33kV line is an example of efforts made at improving electricity supply, while 121 boreholes have been rehabilitated and 110 solar-powered water pumps installed for schools and health centers.

Food Security: The Ekiti State Food Security Project, including the Ile-Eye Aggregation Hub and Ounje Ekiti retail outlet, aims to solve post-harvest losses, inadequate storage, hoarding, and exploitation by middlemen.

Youth Development: The Bring Back the Youths in Agriculture initiative has provided training and funding for young farmers, while the Ekiti State Agricultural Farm powerhouse focuses on maize and cassava production.

Security of Lives and Property: Ekiti State has made significant strides in enhancing security of lives and property, with Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration implementing various measures to protect lives and property. The state has been recognized as one of the most peaceful in Nigeria, thanks to the governor’s proactive approach to addressing security challenges.

I pause here, but must state that these are just very few of the achievements that demonstrate Oyebanji’s commitment to Ekiti State’s development and his vision for a prosperous future. To confirm their impactfulness, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has earned himself accolades and recognitions from various institutions and organisations for his outstanding leadership and development initiatives in the State.

These awards demonstrate Oyebanji’s commitment to delivering impactful, people-oriented projects and his vision for a prosperous Ekiti State:

Some of the notable awards include:

Most Outstanding Governor of the Year (Inclusive Leadership and Grassroots Development): This award was given by Marketing Edge Magazine in 2024, recognizing Oyebanji’s developmental approach to governance, inclusive leadership, and uplifting the standard of living in Ekiti State.

Silverbird Man of the Year Award: Oyebanji won this award in 2024, beating other nominees with the highest number of votes. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.

Vanguard Newspapers’ Personality of the Year (Good Governance) Award: This award was given to Oyebanji in recognition of his commitment to good governance, investment in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and community development.

Energy Times Magazine’s Energy Governor of the Year Award: Oyebanji received this award for his efforts in improving the state’s energy sector, including reconnecting communities to the national grid and expanding house metering.

Governor of the Year 2024: This award was given by the Nigerian Human Rights Community, recognizing Oyebanji’s efforts in promoting human dignity, civil rights, peace building, and sustainable development in Ekiti State.

Award of Excellence: Ekiti State won this award for being the best-performing state in Nigeria on Disease Surveillance at the 4th Annual Disease Surveillance Meeting of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) held in Abuja.

Edge Awards Grand Prix: Oyebanji won this award in 2025, recognizing his administration’s commitment to making Ekiti the new investment destination in Nigeria.

Does this then mean that everything is smooth sailing for the governor and there are no challenges? Perish the thought. There surely are some, though surmountable, challenges, and they include:

Budget Constraints: Whatever resources available to the governor will always be thrown at endless needs. Managing limited resources and allocating funds effectively has been a significant challenge and will always be.

Opposition and Criticism: Gratuitously, the governor has faced opposition and criticism from various stakeholders and he will continue facing it. This requires effective communication and negotiation skills, which are not lacking.

Balancing Competing Interests: Gov Oyebanji must continue to balance competing interests and priorities, ensuring that decisions benefit the greater good of the majority.

The people’s governor must also keep pursuing these as his future goals:

Sustainable Development: Oyebanji must not stop aiming at prioritizing sustainable development, focusing on environmental protection and renewable energy.

Education and Workforce Development: Investing in education and workforce development initiatives have been his priority so far, but he can do more to equip the people, especially with youthful ones, with skills for emerging industries.

Citizens Engagement: Oyebanji has been doing it and cannot stop enhancing community engagement and participation in decision-making processes to foster a sense of ownership and accountability.

No doubt, three years is long enough to be impactful as Oyebanji has proved to the world and Ekiti people, yet it is not enough to achieve the Ekiti of his dream. As one of those who fought for the creation of the State, he cannot say Ekiti has arrived at its Eldorado. If God had used him at such a tender age to influence the State’s creation, he can still be used to further its advancement, whether as a governor or statesman. Ekiti advancement is a journey, not a destination, and it is the concern of all its citizens.

*Segun Dipe writes from Ekiti State