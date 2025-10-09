Benue Procures Medical Equipment for  Teaching Hospital

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Government, through the United International Technologies (UIT), yesterday delivered the third tranche of medical and non-medical equipment to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi.

The latest delivery is part of the contractual agreement with the Benue State Government to equip BSUTH as a centre of medical excellence and a medical tourism hub among Nigeria’s leading tertiary health institutions.

While delivering the pieces of equipment, the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Beatrice Tsavbu, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, commended the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia’s administration for its commitment to strengthening the healthcare system through massive investments in infrastructure and human resources.

She lauded the choice of Dr. Terungwa Stephen Hwande as the Chief Medical Director, noting that his innovative leadership continues to drive the hospital toward excellence.

She also praised UIT for maintaining high-quality standards in every phase of the equipment supply and installation.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Stephen Hwande, appreciated Governor Alia for his transformational leadership and unwavering support of the hospital. He described the gesture as another milestone in BSUTH’s journey toward world-class healthcare delivery.

Hwande noted that with the arrival of the high-end equipment, BSUTH is now positioned to compete favourably with other teaching hospitals across Africa while reducing unnecessary medical tourism abroad.

The CMD also used the opportunity to inform the world of the second International Health Investment Summit and Scientific Exhibition of BSUTH scheduled for October 16 and 17, 2025, at the BSUTH Cafeteria, Makurdi.

He said the summit would evaluate the progress of the governor’s health sector reforms and provide a roadmap for sustainable development in the health industry.

The equipment supplied was meant for the Hematology Department, Chemical Pathology, Microbiology Department, Anatomical Department, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Obstetrics and Gynecology, Surgery, Radiology, VIP Clinic, Anaesthesia, and Ophthalmology Department. The equipment was handed over to the various heads of department for installation and immediate usage.