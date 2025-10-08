Ogwashi-Uku Union Berates Group for Campaign of Calumny against Obi Okonjo

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Ogwashi-Uku Union Town (OTU) has condemned in strong terms a communiqué issued by a faction of the Ogwashi-Uku Development Association (ODA) accusing the traditional ruler of the kingdom, Obi Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, of alleged high-handedness and dictating to local farmers on access to their farmlands.

The communiqué, which was reportedly issued at the end of a purportedly town hall meeting in the community, claimed that the traditional ruler demanded for farmers to obtain express permission from the royal palace before they could have access to the farm.

The factional body also threatened, via the statement, to declare certain Quarters/Villages within the kingdom as “autonomous” communities.

However, the OTU in a statement at the weekend described the group as “expired, compromised and absolutely without authority to speak for the people of Ogwashi-Uku”, adding that the group had “done absolutely nothing good for this community”.

According to the Union, the timing and tone of the communiqué were provocative especially as Ogwashi-Uku is bracing up for its sacred Ineh (New Yam) Festival, which is a time of thanksgiving as well as advocacy for peace and unity.

It also accused the factional group of previously endorsing parallel Ineh festivals within the kingdom and backed actions that triggered unwarranted attacks on the Ogwashi-Uku royal father.

In the statement signed by the Acting President-General, Mr Francis Osude and Secretary, Mr Nkem Charles, the Union described the communiqué by the said ODA as “an attempt by self-serving individuals” who were intent on inciting unrest after years of alleged betrayal and land racketeering.

The signatories to the controversial communiqués are not competent representatives of the people while some are criminal suspects currently facing serious charges, it claimed.

The alleged mischief was being perpetrated by a handful of individuals responsible for indiscriminate and illegal sale of land in the kingdom, the Union noted.

The statement of OTU said, “The ODA has no capacity whatsoever within Ogwashi-Uku. Traditional authority in our kingdom rests with His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II and members of the Obi-in-Council, who are the recognized community chiefs.

“None of these chiefs or any lawful representatives of the people participated in this communiqué or the purported town hall meeting.

“Two of their key advisers – Secretary-General, Mazi Eluemuno Adigwe, and their Legal Adviser, Barrister Francis Okolie — are currently standing trial at the Federal High Court, Asaba, for terrorism and attempted murder in an armed attack on the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku at his Palace two years ago.

“One other person linked to the group was recently convicted at the Federal High Court, Asaba.

“Some of these factional ODA members are the same people who presided over the fraudulent sale of hundreds of acres of Ogwashi-Uku land worth hundreds of millions of naira – land that rightfully belongs to the kingdom.

“Now that the Obi has lawfully recovered these lands through court-backed processes, they are crying foul and trying to mislead the public.”

Furthermore, the statement said that alleged order to seek permission from the palace before farming was entirely false and mischievous

“No citizen of Ogwashi-Uku has been stopped from legitimate farming. His Majesty only directed that those wishing to farm within recovered estates under court judgment should obtain permission for proper coordination and security of the area. The Obi encourages all farmers to farm freely and peacefully.”

The statement reminded that the Ogwashi-Uku Development Association has long lost relevance, having spent years fighting the traditional ruler and supporting separatist elements in Otulu and Olodu-Ogwashi who attempted to balkanize the kingdom.

“They never protested when land was being sold fraudulently, nor when these separatists declared autonomy. It is only now, when the Obi has recovered the land for the rightful owners, that they are pretending to be defenders of the people,” the statement continued.

“We will hold anyone from the ODA personally and collectively responsible if they attempt to disrupt the sacred period of ineh festival or inflame communal tensions in the kingdom.

“Any attempt to disturb the peace during the Ineh Festival will be firmly resisted by the people of Ogwashi-Uku.

“Like the false mother who wanted the baby divided, these people prefer to destroy the kingdom because they have failed in their ambitions.”