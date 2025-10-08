2026: Aspirant Unveils Plans for Greater Osun, Prioritizes Mechanised Farming, Affordable Healthcare, Business-friendly Reforms

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Osun State and leading governorship Aspirant for the 2026 gubernatorial election, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi (BOA), has reiterated his commitment to delivering transformative governance that prioritizes the welfare of the people and the sustainable development of the state.

The Aspirant assured the people of Osun that, if elected as Governor in 2026, his administration will focus on mechanized farming support to boost agricultural productivity, create employment opportunities, and strengthen food security.

Alabi who stated this while hosting All Progressive Congress ( APC) stakeholders in the state emphasized that modernizing the agricultural sector is key to revitalizing the state’s economy and improving the livelihood of farmers across all local government areas.

He also pledged to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for all residents, noting that quality health services are fundamental to a prosperous society.

He said “my plans include rehabilitating healthcare facilities, equipping hospitals with modern medical tools, and ensuring that trained personnel are available to deliver efficient and compassionate care.”

In addition, BOA promised to embark on an extensive rural road network expansion to enhance connectivity, open up rural communities, and stimulate commerce.

He equally expressed confidence that, with the collective support of Osun citizens, his vision will bring lasting progress and prosperity to the state.

BOA who is positioned to clinch the APC ticket pledged to implement business-friendly policies that will create an enabling environment for investors, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to thrive.

According to him, “attracting investments and supporting local enterprises remain crucial to boosting economic growth and ensuring job creation for the people of Osun State; this, I will give a priority from day one.”

He further emphasized the promotion of a digital economy and the expansion of IT-related jobs, stressing that technology-driven empowerment will open opportunities for the youth, improve the State’s IGR and position the State for global business relationships.

He therefore assured that wealth creation through strategic empowerment programmes will be a key priority in his administration, as he works to build a more inclusive and prosperous Osun.