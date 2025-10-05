Ambassadors’ Verdicts on Otti’s Administration

One state that was thought to be the most backward in the South-east region since the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 was Abia.

But that has changed since 2023 when Alex Otti was elected governor. For the three consecutive times that he contested elections before he eventually won, he was always lamenting the state of decay in the state.

Being a beneficiary of the general disenchantment among the people occasioned by abysmal performance of past administrations, he immediately swung into action.

Two years down the line, he does not seem to have betrayed the trust reposed in him by the people. Many parts of the state now wear a new look, particularly Aba, the commercial hub of the state and the region.

Otti’s performance has been met with both significant acclaim for achievements in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and economic revitalisation. This has increased his support base with a growing army of admirers cutting across party divides. Even members of the international community are left out.

Last week, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Mills, led some top US diplomats in Nigeria on a working visit to the state. On arrival, they were very impressed with what they saw.

The visited some parts of the state and also interacted with some stakeholders to really see things for themselves.

After what they saw on ground and feedback from the people, the Ambassador summarised the governor’s performance in the last 28 months in office thus: “Your leadership in Abia has brought real change here, positive change. Your focus on infrastructure, on security challenges, has really transformed the state. And we believe that it is a powerful example of how to improve governance, really, across the South-east.

“Your administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth, empowering youth, and creating a more transparent and more accountable government really aligns very closely with our goals and what U.S. business needs to see if it’s going to invest,” Ambassador Mills stated.

Shortly before then, the European Union delegation, led by Ambassador Gautier Mignot, was also in the state where he commended the governor for his leadership and collaboration on key development initiatives. He specifically applauded Otti for his government’s support in expanding social protection for vulnerable households.

There is no doubt that should Otti sustain the momentum, Abia State could be a leading economy in the country in no distant time.