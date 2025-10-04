Kano Governor Writes NSA, Seeks State Commissioner of Police Removal

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The crisis between the Kano State Government and the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, has taken a new turn as the state government has written a formal complaint letter to the office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, against the CP.

During the 65th Independence Day celebration, Governor Yusuf accused the CP of boycotting the national parade, an action he described as “unacceptable, and a betrayal of the trust of both the people and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I therefore, wish to seize the opportunity to call on the President, whom we know as no nonsense man. to remove the commissioner of Police from Kano today.

“On behalf of all of you I am writing a petition against him through the office of the National Security Adviser for onward submission to president of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the governor stated.

However, the police chief did not comment on the allegations, but a top police source familiar with the issue explained that the matter went beyond the parade, as it was already public knowledge that the Independence Day parade had been cancelled.

He alleged that the state governor has long neglected the police and other security agencies in the state, citing examples of how he clashed with three past Commissioners of Police during his two years in office.

He further alleged that the governor has consistently ignored the police command, failing to respond to courtesy visit letters from the Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), and neglecting Security Council meetings, instead sending a junior special adviser on security.

Barely 24 hours after the governor’s allegations, protests erupted in two different locations, led by Barrister Nafisa Abba Isma’il, Chairlady of the Women Lawyers Congress, who attributed the state’s current insecurity to the government’s neglect of security agencies.

The protest followed a press conference led by a coalition of civil society groups known as Kano Agenda, which demanded an immediate investigation into the police withdrawal during the Independence Day celebration and called for those responsible to be held accountable.