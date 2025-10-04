Fubara Charges Civil Servants on Integrity, Professionalism

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged civil servants in the State on professionalism, to uphold the values of the civil service, and shun any act of illegality in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Fubara emphasised that civil servants must remain consistent in their service, prioritising truth, fairness, and due process above personal or political interests.

The Governor gave the charge yesterday, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Permanent Secretary, Mr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to due process and integrity, stressing that the civil service must remain the backbone of good governance.

Reflecting on past challenges during the period of emergency rule, Governor Fubara lamented that some Permanent Secretaries failed in their responsibility to safeguard due process and instead engaged in actions that undermined the principles of the service.

He warned that such conduct is unacceptable and that erring officials would ultimately be held accountable.

The Governor praised Ezekiel-Hart for his professionalism and refusal to compromise his integrity despite pressures, noting that his steadfastness and principled stance earned him the new appointment.

He pointed out that the appointee’s colleagues could attest to his record of doing the right thing even in difficult circumstances.

He stressed that no directive, regardless of its source, should override established rules and procedures, assuring that his administration would never pressure officers to act outside the law.

He reiterated that his government is more focused on tangible results than on rhetoric, adding that all appointments are based strictly on merit, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to service.

The Governor explained that Ezekiel-Hart’s elevation reflected his choice to stand as a true professional, and that his administration expects every official to act rightly so that history will judge them well.

Governor Fubara concluded by urging the new Permanent Secretary to justify his elevation with improved performance, reminding him of the greater responsibilities attached to the office, while assuring him of the government’s full support.