  • Saturday, 4th October, 2025

Fubara Charges Civil Servants on Integrity, Professionalism

Politics | 8 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged civil servants in the State on professionalism, to uphold the values of the civil service, and shun any act of illegality in the discharge of their responsibilities.

 Fubara emphasised that civil servants must remain consistent in their service, prioritising truth, fairness, and due process above personal or political interests.

The Governor gave the charge yesterday, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Permanent Secretary, Mr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to due process and integrity, stressing that the civil service must remain the backbone of good governance.

Reflecting on past challenges during the period of emergency rule, Governor Fubara lamented that some Permanent Secretaries failed in their responsibility to safeguard due process and instead engaged in actions that undermined the principles of the service.

 He warned that such conduct is unacceptable and that erring officials would ultimately be held accountable.

The Governor praised Ezekiel-Hart for his professionalism and refusal to compromise his integrity despite pressures, noting that his steadfastness and principled stance earned him the new appointment.

He pointed out that the appointee’s colleagues could attest to his record of doing the right thing even in difficult circumstances.

 He stressed that no directive, regardless of its source, should override established rules and procedures, assuring that his administration would never pressure officers to act outside the law.

 He reiterated that his government is more focused on tangible results than on rhetoric, adding that all appointments are based strictly on merit, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to service. 

The Governor explained that Ezekiel-Hart’s elevation reflected his choice to stand as a true professional, and that his administration expects every official to act rightly so that history will judge them well.

 Governor Fubara concluded by urging the new Permanent Secretary to justify his elevation with improved performance, reminding him of the greater responsibilities attached to the office, while assuring him of the government’s full support.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.