Ex Euronav Manager Joins Caverton Marine as Chief Commercial officer

Caverton Marine has announced the appointment of former Euronav London General Manager, Pauline Sessou-Diop as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). According to a press statement by the management, based out of London, her role will comprise defining the commercial and business development strategy focusing on eco effective fleet expansion in oil, gas and bulk marine transportation worldwide, with a particular focus on the West African market.

Deregulation of the downstream sector and implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act has encouraged an increase of both domestic and foreign investment from the private sector.

Welcoming the seasoned professional to his team, Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Bode Makanjuola said: “We want to strengthen Caverton Marine as a reliable energy transport partner, delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable shipping solutions. Pauline brings a wealth of knowledge in company strategy, time charter negotiations and vessels acquisitions. As appetite for accessing the West African region expands, we want to offer a differentiated service that investors can trust.”

Sessou-Diop brings more than 21 years’ experience of the tanker industry with much of her career spent with tanker owner, Euronav. Her last appointment was general manager of its London-based commercial office, including representing the company in the Tankers International VLCC pool. At Caverton Marine, she is tasked with identifying potential markets, evaluating expansion options, and negotiating strategic alliances and acquisitions to deliver growth. She will also represent Caverton in the Unity Shipping Worldwide joint venture set up between Caverton, Stena Bulk and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Pauline Sessou-Diop commented: “I am excited and proud to join a dynamic and already successful team and eager to bring my knowledge and experience to support Caverton Marine’s growth ambitions. As a company, we have unparalleled regional expertise with government bodies and organisations across the West African region. We want to open this up to the marine industry and enable customers to benefit from this booming market.”

Sessou-Diop studied in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. She holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Neoma Business School in France and a Bachelor of Art in European Business studies from the University of Lincoln in Hull, UK, majoring in Economics, International Finance, Marketing and Management. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and obtained an Advance diploma in Ship Sale and Purchases and Shipping Business.

Caverton Marine Limited is the shipping arm of the Nigerian public listed Caverton Offshore Support Group, a fully integrated offshore support company specialising in providing top-tier marine and aviation logistics services primarily within the oil and gas industry. Founded in 1999, Caverton Marine originated as a specialised service provider in marine and special transportation services, providing small tankers, boats, barges, and allied equipment to its clients. Today, Caverton Marine is contributing significantly to the commercial ferry sector, with a focus on efficient and reliable transportation services.