AGF Fagbemi: Technology in Justice Not Luxury, But Necessity

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has underscored the transformative role of technology in the legal system, describing it as a necessity for ensuring swift, accurate, and accessible justice.

He made the remarks at the Distinguished Alumni Lecture of the University of Jos, delivered by him, titled ‘The Nigerian Justice System in a Digital Age: Opportunities, Challenges and the Road Ahead’.

At the Lecture, which attracted a cross-section of eminent personalities from the legal and academic communities, Fagbemi recalled that the turning point came during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Chief Justice of Nigeria introduced practice directions for virtual hearings.

He said that since then some state judiciaries have adopted innovations such as e-filing and digital cause lists, while others still rely on traditional paper processes.

According to him, the legal profession is gradually embracing a hybrid model where physical and virtual processes complement each other.

“The lesson is clear: technology in justice is not a luxury but a necessity in today’s interconnected world. However, its adoption must be deliberate, inclusive, and rooted in the core values of justice. Nigeria must not copy blindly, but adopt wisely,” the Attorney General emphasised.

In his remarks at the event, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, called on the people of the state to come out en masse and give a rousing welcome to President Bola Tinubu, who will be visiting the state on Saturday (today) for the burial ceremony of the late mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.

The governor stressed the importance of unity, peace, and harmony in advancing the development of the state and Nigeria.

He said, “Tomorrow, we will be receiving Mr. President in Jos, Plateau State, as he comes to honour our late mother, the mother of my dear brother, the National Chairman of the APC. I am confident that Plateau people will give Mr. President a warm and rousing welcome. I believe that his visit will afford him a deeper appreciation of Plateau and its people.”

He reiterated his conviction that Plateau State remains one of the best places to live in Nigeria, endowed with rich human and natural resources yet to be fully harnessed.

“We cannot realise our full potential if we continue to pull one another down. We must remain our brothers’ keepers and work collectively to bring Plateau to the place of honour that God has destined for us,” he remarked.

Mutfwang also commended Fagbemi for delivering a thought-provoking lecture, describing him as a “fountain of knowledge.”

He noted that the lecture, presented with a blend of practical experience and deep reflection, offered valuable insights into how technology is shaping justice delivery in Nigeria.

He appealed to the Attorney General to support the advancement of competent and patriotic alumni of the University of Jos into leadership positions at the national level, while urging the university to extend a hand of mentorship to Plateau State University, Bokkos, where he serves as visitor.

Also speaking, Senator representing Plateau South, Simon Bako Lalong, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, expressed appreciation to the Attorney General for honouring the institution with his lecture, describing him as an accomplished legal practitioner whose purposeful service has shaped governance in Nigeria and beyond.

Lalong assured that the Senate is very concerned about the impact of the digital age on the Justice system and will continue to make laws that will enable the nation to harness the opportunities and respond to the challenges that come with it for the good of all.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University of Jos is proud of Chief Lateef Fagbemi not only as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, but for his impact and achievements in the legal profession where he became the first product of the University law graduate who attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.