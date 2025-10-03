  • Friday, 3rd October, 2025

Amaju Pinnick Appointed Key FIFA Role as Deputy Chair Men’s National Team Competitions Committee

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Former Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, has been appointed as the Deputy Chairperson of FIFA Men’s National  Teams Competitions Committee, a position that gives him strong voice in the  corridors of world football.

This committee, perhaps the most important in FIFA for the next four years, is chaired by Paraguay’s Robert Harrison with Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad  Khalifa Al Thani,  serving as FIFA Council Delegate to oversee all FIFA men’s tournaments.

These include; the FIFA World Cup,FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, Men’s Olympic Football Tournament, FIFA Futsal World Cup, and the FIFA Arab Cup.

The appointment of Pinnick is crucial for African football. It guarantees the continent a strong voice in shaping policies and decisions affecting the global game.

Only recently the former FIFA Council Member who lost re-election in 2023  by just one vote, was appointed Presidential Adviser to CAF President, Dr Patrice Motshepe.

At FIFA and CAF levels, Pinnick is admired for his diplomacy, energy, and relentless advocacy for Africa’s interests.

During his time as NFF and CAF’s 1st Vice President, Pinnick championed reforms, improved financial transparency, and fought for Africa’s stronger voice in global football.

His new role is expected to influence key decisions around tournament hosting rights, competitions format, and continental representation quotas, potentially reshaping opportunities for African nations on the world stage.

Members of the FIFA Men’s National Team Committee includes; 

Sheikh Hamad Khalifa Al Thani (Qatar) FIFA Council Delegate; Robert Harrison (Paraguay) Chairperson;  Amaju Pinnick (Nigeria) Deputy Chairperson; Julio Avellar (Brazil);  Mark Bullingham (England); Jihad El Chohof (Lebanon); Abdoulaye Fall (Senegal); Wayne Forde (Guyana);  Hussein Jenayah (Tunisia); Danny Jordaan (South Africa); Song Kai (China); Marian Kustic (Croatia); Osaei Maroto (Costa Rica); David Mujiri (Georgia); Luciano Nakis (Argentina); Paul Phillipp (Luxembourg); Pedro Proenca ((Portugal); Mehdi Taj (IR Iran); Giles Tavergeux (New Zealand); and Quac Tuan Tran (Vietnam).

