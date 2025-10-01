Nigeria @65: Navigating a New Dawn with Sheriff Oborevwori

Ikechukwu Afakwu

As the drums of celebration echos across the country on the 65th Nigeria’s Independence Day, a moment of profound reflection and renewed hope dawns upon the nation.

It is a day to honor the sacrifices of our founding fathers, to acknowledge the long, tough journey of nationhood, and to look ahead with clear vision and determined purpose.

In Delta State, this spirit of independence and forward momentum is personified in the leadership of Governor Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori. His journey from a grassroots politician to the state’s Chief Executive is a testament to the enduring Nigerian narrative of hard work, resilience, and the power of dedicated service.

Governor Oborevwori’s ascendance to the helm of affairs on May 29, 2023, was not merely a change in administration; it was the beginning of a new chapter guided by a clear and deliberate philosophy.

His “MORE Agenda” Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security is more than a political slogan.

It is a strategic blueprint, a covenant with the people of Delta State, designed to address the state’s most pressing challenges and unlock its vast potential.

In a nation grappling with economic uncertainties and social complexities, Oborevwori’s approach stands out as a logical and focused model of governance.

The freedom that October 1 represents is the freedom to build a nation worthy of its people. In Delta, Governor Oborevwori is charting a new course toward freedom, infrastructural project, healthcare initiative, and empowered youth at a time.

In a country where public funds are often perceived as a common pool for mismanagement, Governor Oborevwori has earned a reputation for uncommon fiscal discipline.

The recognition by ThisDay Newspaper and Arise Television as “Governor of the Year 2024” for his financial prudence is a strong indicator of this.

A key hallmark of his tenure has been the remarkable achievement of undertaking significant infrastructure projects without recourse to bank loans, a stark departure from the borrowing trends that have burdened many state governments.

This approach demonstrates a deep-seated commitment to accountability and a strategic foresight that prioritizes sustainable development over short-term gains.

This fiscal responsibility has not come at the expense of progress. Instead, it has enabled the government to channel resources directly into impactful projects. The “MORE Agenda” is visibly at work in the state’s infrastructure landscape. Over 513 road projects, covering nearly 1,500 kilometers, have been initiated or continued, transforming connectivity and stimulating economic activity.

The monumental N78 billion contract for the construction of three flyovers, a cloverleaf, and road expansion in Warri and Effurun metropolis stands as a bold statement of intent. These projects are not just about easing traffic; they are about modernizing Delta’s commercial nerve centers and creating an environment where businesses can thrive.

A nation’s true strength lies in the health and well-being of its citizens. In this area, Governor Oborevwori’s administration has made impressive strides. The establishment of the College of Health Technology in Ovrode, Isoko North, is a forward-thinking move aimed at addressing the perennial shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. This initiative goes beyond merely building a school; it is an investment in human capital and a pledge to provide quality healthcare services to every Deltan.

Coupled with the continuation of free healthcare services for pregnant women and children under five, these policies form a comprehensive strategy to improve public health outcomes and reduce the financial burden on vulnerable families.

Nigeria’s independence story is fundamentally about hope for the future, a future built by the youth. Governor Oborevwori’s administration has placed youth empowerment at the very core of its mission. The legacy of job creation programs like the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) has been reinvigorated, providing thousands of young Deltans with the tools, training, and capital to become self-reliant.

Education, a cornerstone of any progressive society, has also received significant attention. The government’s commitment to building and rehabilitating classroom blocks, upgrading technical colleges, and providing essential educational materials is laying a solid foundation for the future.

The launch of a scholarship and bursary scheme for indigent and exceptional students is a crucial step toward ensuring that no child is left behind due to a lack of resources. This commitment to education and skills development is a powerful investment in Delta’s long-term prosperity, cultivating a generation of innovators and leaders.

The “Enhanced Peace and Security” pillar of the “MORE Agenda” is arguably the most critical enabler of all other developmental efforts. Peace is the bedrock upon which meaningful progress is built. By strengthening the state’s security architecture and fostering strategic partnerships with federal agencies and community stakeholders, Governor Oborevwori has created an environment of increased stability. This improved security has not only boosted public confidence but has also made the state more attractive to investors, both local and international.

The resolution of long-standing communal disputes, such as the Aladja-Ogbe-Ijoh land dispute, is a powerful demonstration of the administration’s commitment to peacebuilding and its understanding that genuine development cannot occur in a climate of conflict.

On this day of national commemoration, the story of Sheriff Oborevwori in Delta State is a powerful microcosm of the Nigerian story a narrative of potential, challenge, and determined effort. His administration’s progress, anchored by the “MORE Agenda,” serves as a beacon of what is possible when leadership is coupled with prudence, vision, and a genuine commitment to the people.

Just as Nigeria’s independence marked the beginning of a long and complex journey, Governor Oborevwori’s tenure is a new beginning for Delta, a resolute stride toward a future of shared prosperity, meaningful development, and enduring peace. It is a story not of a perfect state, but of a state on a purposeful march toward its own emancipation, one that inspires hope not just for Deltans, but for all of Nigeria on this significant day.

* Afakwu wrote in from Asaba.

Quote

Just as Nigeria’s independence marked the beginning of a long and complex journey, Governor Oborevwori’s tenure is a new beginning for Delta, a resolute stride toward a future of shared prosperity, meaningful development, and enduring peace. It is a story not of a perfect state, but of a state on a purposeful march toward its own emancipation, one that inspires hope not just for Deltans, but for all of Nigeria on this significant day