Be Productive, Patronise Made-in-Nigeria Goods, Tinubu Calls on Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to be productive, innovative and enterprising.

Speaking in a national broadcast to celebrate the country’s Independence anniversary on Wednesday, the president admonished Nigerians to be producers and not consumers.

He urged Nigerians to embark on farming and build factories, patronise ‘made-in-Nigeria’ goods and pay “our taxes”.

The president said: “The Federal Government will continue to do its part to fix the plumbing in our economy. Now, we must all turn on the taps of productivity, innovation and enterprise, just like the Ministry of Interior has done with our travel passports, by quickening the processing.

“In this regard, I urge the sub-national entities to join us in nation-building. Let us be a nation of producers, not just consumers. Let us farm our land and build factories to process our produce. Let us patronise ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ goods. I say Nigeria first. Let us pay our taxes.”

