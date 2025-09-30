Health Workers Hail Kaduna Gov For Implementing Consolidated Salary Structure

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State council of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has lauded Governor Uba Sani for implementing the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), describing the move as a milestone in labour relations and healthcare reform in the state.

In a letter to the governor jointly signed by the state Chairman of NANNM, Comrade Ishaku Yakubu, and the state Secretary, Comrade Christiana Bawa, the association expressed deep appreciation for what it described as a “singular act of magnanimity and fairness” by the governor.

According to the association, the decision has “rekindled the hope of many dedicated nurses” and reaffirmed the administration’s alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The governor has not only demonstrated a genuine commitment to the welfare of nurses and health workers but has also reaffirmed his passion for strengthening healthcare delivery in our dear state,” the letter read in part.

The union noted that the implementation of CONHESS and CONMESS, despite the state’s competing fiscal obligations, underscores Governor Sani’s prioritisation of human capital and public sector productivity.

“This visionary leadership has boosted morale, improved productivity, and positioned Kaduna State as a model of labour-friendly governance,” the letter said.

NANNM pledged its continued loyalty, professionalism and dedication to duty, stressing their readiness to contribute meaningfully to the administration’s broader reform agenda in the health sector.

Governor Sani’s administration has received widespread commendation in recent months for reforms across education, health and security sectors, with stakeholders describing his leadership as pragmatic and inclusive.