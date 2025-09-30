DSS vs Sowore: Court Fixes October 27 for Arraignment Over Alleged False Claims Against Tinubu

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed October 27, 2025 for the arraignment of Omoyele Sowore, a candidate of the African Action Congress in 3019 and 2023 presidential elections, and publisher of Sahara Reporters, on charges of making false claims against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The case, filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, accuses Sowore of contravening provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Criminal Code Act.

Also joined in the suit are social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Meta Corp (Facebook).

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Sowore’s counsel, Marshal Abubakar, objected to the reading of the charges, arguing that his client has not been properly served by the court bailiff. He also noted the absence of legal representation for X. However, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) appeared for Meta Corp, while Mohammed Babadoko, Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, represented the Federal Government.

Justice Mohammed Umar, presiding over the matter, ordered that Sowore be served in court. Neither the defence nor the prosecution opposed the directive. The judge subsequently adjourned the case to October 27 for commencement of trial.

According to the charge sheet, Sowore is alleged to have published posts on his official X and Facebook accounts on August 25 and 26, 2025, describing President Tinubu as “a criminal” and accusing him of dishonesty during an official trip to Brazil.

The prosecution argues that the posts were false, malicious, and intended to incite public disorder, thereby violating Section 24 (1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act, as well as Sections 375 and 59 of the Criminal Code Act.

If found guilty, Sowore could face penalties under both laws, which criminalize the publication of false information, defamation, and acts capable of causing public disturbance.

Counts in the charge read:

That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male on or about the 25th day of August, 2025 did use your official X handle page, @Yele Sowore, to send out a message/ tweet as: ‘This criminal @officialPBAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly,’ which you know the said message to be false but posted it for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country, especially among individuals, who hold divergent views on the personality of the President and CommanderinChief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

*That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult male on or about the 26th day of August, 2025 did use your official Facebook page, Omoyele Sowore, to send out a message/ post as: ‘This criminal @officialPBAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly,’ which you know the said message/post to be false, but posted it for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country, especially among individuals who hold divergent views on the personality of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

*That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male on or about the 25th day of August, 2025 using the instrumentality of X, via your official X account @Yele Sowore, did knowingly published defamatory material on your online platform viz: ‘This criminal @officialPBAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly,’ against the personality and reputation of the President and Commander _inChief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

*That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male on or about the 26th day of August, 2025 using the instrumentatity of Facebook, via your official Facebook account Omoyele Sowore, did knowingly published defamatory material on your online platform viz: ‘This criminal @officialPBAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly,’ against the personality and reputation of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

*That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male on or about the 26th day of August, 2025 with intent to cause public fear and disturbance, published false information on your official X and Facebook accounts @Yele Sowore, respectively, against the personality and reputation of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under the same Act.