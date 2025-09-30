CIPSMN Inducts 252 Members, Reiterates Need for Ethical Standards

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has inducted 252 new members into the profession, with a strong charge to uphold ethics and integrity in the practice of procurement and supply chain management.

Speaking at the 2025 Group ‘B’ Induction Ceremony held at the Merit Award Auditorium, Abuja, the President of the Institute, Sikiru Balogun, congratulated the inductees for their dedication and commitment that earned them membership.

He reminded them that procurement and supply chain management remain critical to Nigeria’s development and must be practiced with accountability.

Balogun urged the new members to comply strictly with the Institute’s code of ethics as enshrined in its establishment Act No. 2 of 2007, warning that any act of misconduct would attract disciplinary action and possible prosecution by anti-graft agencies.

“The attainment of graduate membership is just the beginning of your professional journey. You must continuously learn, innovate and adhere to rules guiding procurement practice. Do not join the bandwagon of those who perpetuate procurement-related corruption. The Institute will not spare anyone found wanting,” he warned.

He emphasised the importance of continuous professional development, noting that graduate, chartered, and fellow members are required to attend mandatory training programmes yearly to sharpen their skills.

Balogun also called on members to contribute their expertise toward reducing corruption, poverty, and the rising cost of goods and services in the country. He concluded by charging them to act as leaders who inspire, innovate and leave a lasting positive impact on society.

In an interview, the Institute’s Registrar, Mohammed Aliyu, explained that the new direction of CIPSMN is focused on supporting Nigeria’s economic revival through its “Nigeria First” policy. He said the initiative is designed to reduce dependence on imports, boost local capacity, create jobs, and strengthen the economy.

“The President, Bola Tinubu, in his awesome characteristic, has identified that one of the ways to divest importation in Nigeria is through Nigeria First policy. When local capacity is enhanced and jobs are created, only after satisfying local needs should we export. That way, hard-earned foreign exchange stays in the country rather than us resorting to borrowing,” Aliyu said.

He described procurement as a vital tool for economic growth and poverty reduction, noting that effective spend management ensures government and private sector funds are efficiently utilised.