‘Naija In Motion’ Redefines Nigeria’s Image Through Lens and Light

Filmmaker Niyi Fagbemi unveiled his latest work, ‘Naija In Motion’ recently to a warm reception. The two-day exhibition, which blended stunning motion pictures and compelling photography, was a vibrant tribute to Nigeria’s soul—its beautiful landscapes, energetic festivals, and the unique beauty of its daily existence.

Fagbemi, a visual storyteller recognized for challenging and enriching global perspectives on Africa, curated the showcase with a clear mission: to move audiences “beyond stereotypes and instead embrace its rich culture, diversity, and heritage.”

The exhibition successfully drew a high-calibre crowd, including art lovers, diplomats, cultural enthusiasts, and key members of the business community.

“My goal has always been to showcase the true essence of our country. This exhibition is a celebration of Nigeria, one day at a time, through light and motion,” explained Fagbemi.

He used the platform to urge the public to actively support and patronize local creative endeavours.

With a portfolio that has already garnered significant international acclaim, including a video that amassed over 100 million views, ‘Naija In Motion’ solidifies Fagbemi’s position as a leading voice in contemporary African documentary and travel filmmaking.

The event also served as a moment for advocacy. Fagbemi’s family and close supporters, including Funke and Muyiwa Fagbemi, passionately called upon the government and private sector to increase investment in young creatives. They stressed that high-quality storytelling is crucial for promoting tourism and stimulating economic growth.

Far from being a mere display of art, ‘Naija In Motion,’ instigated vital discussions on the importance of cultural preservation, the potential of tourism and the crucial role of visual media in reshaping global perceptions of Nigeria.

The exhibition’s resounding success confirms a powerful and growing international appetite for authentic African stories, told by Africans themselves. It is poised to inspire and empower the next wave of visual storytellers eager to capture and share their own narratives.