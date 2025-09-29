ARISE News Anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, Killed in Abuja Robbery

The Nigerian media industry is in mourning following the tragic death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a prominent news anchor, reporter, and producer with ARISE News Channel. Maduagwu, fondly known as “Sommie” by colleagues, was killed in the early hours of Monday during an armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The 29-year-old journalist was a respected and vibrant figure on Nigerian television, known for her warm on-screen presence.

A statement released by ARISE News Channel, described her as “a cherished member of the ARISE News family” whose voice “engaged and connected with our viewers.”

The Nigeria Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, and ARISE News is calling for a “speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.”

“Sommie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory,” the statement read.

The management and staff of ARISE News have extended their deepest condolences to her parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was a trained lawyer, was born on December 26, 1995.