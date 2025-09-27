Quomodo Hosts Second Swimming Festival, Drives Youth Devt 

Quomodo Systems Africa, Africa’s leading systems integration company, is set to host the second Quomodo Swimming Festival at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Swimming Section on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Building on the success of the maiden edition earlier this year, the competition reaffirms Quomodo’s commitment to youth development, sporting excellence, and community growth.



The event will feature primary and secondary school swimmers competing across freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, and individual medley categories.

With more schools and young athletes expected to participate this time, the festival promises an even more vibrant showcase of talent, discipline, and resilience. As with international best practices, participants will be given a one-hour warm-up session before the main competition begins.



Speaking ahead of the festival, Akinbulejo Onabolu, Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, said: “The first edition was a resounding success, inspiring confidence in the potential of our young athletes. With this second grand slam, we aim to deepen the culture of swimming as a sport in Nigeria and to provide more children with the opportunity to compete in a healthy, structured environment. Quomodo Systems Africa’s support has been pivotal in sustaining this vision, and together we are building a platform that can one day produce world-class champions.”



Also commenting, Chief Executive Officer of Quomodo Systems Africa, Mr. Oluwole Asalu, said “Our passion for this initiative is rooted in the belief that today’s investments in young people will shape tomorrow’s leaders. The enthusiasm from the first edition showed us that Nigeria is brimming with untapped talent waiting for the right platforms to shine. Through the Quomodo Swimming Festival, we are not only helping children develop athletic skills but also instilling values of discipline, resilience, and teamwork that will serve them throughout life.”



The festival seeks to inspire greater participation in swimming, foster healthy competition among young athletes, and create opportunities for Nigeria to groom swimmers capable of excelling on international stages.