Tinubu Felicitates NUPRC CEO, Gbenga Komolafe on 62nd Birthday

•Rejoices with Senator Saliu Mustapha too

•As Akpabio applauds Mustapha’s ‘uncommon leadership’ in senate

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the pioneer Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and interim Chairman of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), Gbenga Komolafe, as he clocks 62.

The president, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, “joins members of the Komolafe family, friends, and NUPRC staff to celebrate the accomplished engineer and lawyer whose 35 years in the oil sector have been characterised by innovation and excellence.”

In another celebratory development, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, extolled the Senator representing Kwara Central, Senator Saliu Mustapha, for what he described as an “uncommon display of leadership, deep commitment to legislative duties, and impactful representation” since joining the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio made the remarks in a personally signed birthday message released Wednesday, in celebration of Senator Mustapha, who also holds the traditional title of Turaki of Ilorin Emirate.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu acknowledged Engineer Komolafe’s inspiring story from humble beginnings in Igbara Oke, Ifedore Local Government in Ondo State, to the peak of academic and professional exploits.

The NUPRC Chief Executive had served as Executive Director (Commercial) in the Pipelines and Petroleum Marketing Company (PPMC) and Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division at the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

As the head of Nigeria’s upstream regulator, Engineer Komolafe has played a pivotal role in ramping up oil production to meet OPEC’s quota, increasing revenue, reducing oil losses to a 16-year low and gas flaring to 7.16% while scaling up the average daily gas production to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet (BSCFD).

Under Engineer Komolafe’s watch, the NUPRC has rolled out 24 transformative regulations, of which 19 have been gazetted to operationalise key provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act.

These high-impact reforms, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations and the Advanced Cargo Declaration Regulation, have helped address long-standing gaps in the monitoring and accountability of upstream activities.

The Commission has also embedded computerised, transparent, and competitive licensing rounds into its regulatory practice, as attested to by the Nigerian Extractive Industry Initiative (NEITI).

As Komolafe turns 62, President Tinubu looked forward to more accomplishments in the oil sector and prayed that God will grant him more strength, wisdom, and fulfilment as he continues his dedicated service to Nigeria.

The President also on Thursday rejoiced with the Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha on his birthday.

In a five-paragraph congratulatory message, President Tinubu said: “I extend my warm felicitations to Senator Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate and the Aare Atunluse of Oro-Ago Kingdom, on his birthday.

“In his service to our nation, Senator Mustapha has exemplified the virtues of humility, loyalty, and dedication. As Senator representing Kwara Central and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services, and Rural Development, he has brought to bear his passion for food security and agricultural transformation, sponsoring and advancing impactful legislation that speaks to the future of our great country.

“In just two years in the Senate, he has distinguished himself as one of the bright lights of the legislature — a loyal party man, a team player, and a role model for the younger generation of leaders who seek inspiration in selfless service and commitment to the common good.

“As he marks his birthday today, I join his family, friends, associates, and the people of Kwara Central in celebrating him. I wish him renewed strength, wisdom, and good health for years of fruitful service to the nation.”

On his part, the Senate President praised Mustapha’s rapid rise as a dependable lawmaker, stating that in just under two years, the Kwara-born senator has set himself apart through service, humility, and passion for national development.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to my distinguished colleague, Senator Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, on the occasion of his birthday today,” Akpabio wrote.

“In barely two years in the Senate, Turaki has already distinguished himself through uncommon leadership, deep commitment to his legislative duties, and impactful representation of the good people of Kwara Central Senatorial District,” he added.

Akpabio described Mustapha’s contributions to the Senate as invaluable and commended his character, calling him a brother, friend, and ally in the pursuit of Nigeria’s progress.

“Your passion for service, humility, and tireless dedication to the progress of our nation are truly admirable. I am proud to call you my brother, friend, and dependable colleague,” he said.

The Senate President also acknowledged the strong support Senator Mustapha has consistently extended to him personally and to the Senate as an institution.

“I thank you sincerely for your invaluable service to the nation and to the people of Kwara Central, as well as for the consistent support you have shown to me and to the Senate,” he added.

While praying for the celebrant’s continued good health and wisdom, Akpabio wished him greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

He wrote, “I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you many more years of good health, wisdom, peace, and fulfillment in your service to humanity.”

“On behalf of the 10th Senate, my family and the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, I wish you continued success and greater accomplishments in the years ahead,” Akpabio prayed.