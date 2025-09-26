Gateway Airport: Value Jet Begins Lifting Passengers October 7

Excitement is in the air as Value Jet airlines is scheduled to begin two flights per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Gateway International Airport (GWI), Ogun State, beginning from Thursday, October 7

This follows the green light given to the state-of-the-art airport by regulatory agencies.

According to the flight schedule, every Tuesday and Thursday, the airline will operate the GWI-Abuja route, departing GWI at 8.30 am and arriving Abuja at 9.45.

In the return flight, Value Jet will depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Abuja at 4 pm and arrive GWI at 5: 15 pm

A statement released by the airline indicates that tickets will be available as from Thursday, September 25; online, through travel agents and at ticket desks at the Gateway International Airport.

With the announcement, many travellers based in Ibadan, aacross Ogun State and in Abuja and Lagos will have connectivity by air to Abuja, Lagos and beyond via Ogun State whilst enjoying the added benefit of unbeatable facilities at GWI.

Members of the business and industrial sectors, contractors, bankers, government officials and leisure travelers, among others, are said to be particularly eager to take off and arrive at GWI, from where they have indicated they can easily connect Lagos and other parts of the country.