PAP Deploys 161 for Foreign Post-graduate Scholarship

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for strongly supporting the agency’s recent deployment of its foreign post-graduate scholarship beneficiaries.

According to Otuaro, PAP had, as at the last count, sent 161 post-graduate scholarship beneficiaries to universities in the United Kingdom for the 2025/2026 academic year.

He also expressed gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his invaluable input and guidance in the exercise.

He attributed the huge number of beneficiaries so far deployed abroad for studies in various industry-relevant programmes to the backing and generosity of the president.

He urged stakeholders of the Niger Delta to stand with President Tinubu and support his reelection bid in 2027.

Otuaro stressed that the president had demonstrated good intentions for the region and deserved reciprocal action in 2027.

The PAP office had penultimate week organised pre-departure briefing for two batches of the beneficiaries on the foreign post-graduate sponsorship in Abuja.

Otuaro noted that the PAP’s “decision for the massive deployment aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his genuine love for the people of the Niger Delta.”

He said the president was aware of the region’s challenge of human capacity development gap and the need to close it, empower the people, and galvanize socio-economic growth and development in the area.

The PAP boss said the region’s human capital development gap can be increasingly be closed if the huge deployment of scholarship beneficiaries within and outside the country is sustained.

He said:”I am eternally grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for graciously supporting the Presidential Amnesty Programme as we deploy foreign scholarship beneficiaries for the academic session.

“But for the president’s magnanimity, it would not have been possible for us to send 161 beneficiaries to universities in the UK. The number is huge and it aligns with His Excellency’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflects his undying love for the Niger Delta.

“I am equally immensely thankful to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his usual incredible guidance and supervision, which helps us a great deal.

“I am highly encouraged by the president’s backing of our formal education and vocational training initiatives, and his strong desire for the socio-economic growth and development of our region.

“I believe that if we sustain the high number of scholarship deployments within and outside the country, the issue of human capacity development gap in our region will be decisively tackled.”

The PAP’s helmsman restated his call on all scholarship beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity, complete their programmes successfully, and return home to add value to the development of the region and indeed the country.