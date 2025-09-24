Otti Expands Cabinet, Splits Lands Ministry, Adds New Commissioners, Special Adviser

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has slightly expanded his cabinet by splitting the Ministry of Lands and Housing into two to improve efficiency in his administration.

He also brought in two new Commissioners and a Special Adviser into his cabinet, charging them to bring fresh energy, commitment, and integrity to the service of Abia.

Otti gave the charge Tuesday at the Government House, Umuahia, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet members that include Dr. Salome Obiukwu, Arc. Chiemela Uzoije, and Prince Christian Enweremadu.

Obiukwu was assigned the portfolio of Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Uzoije was made the Commissioner for Housing, while Enweremadu assumed duty as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture.

With the splitting of Housing from his Ministry, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije now heads only the Ministry of Lands as Commissioner.

Governor Otti also effected a slight adjustment in his cabinet by moving the hitherto Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Kingsley Nwokocha, to occupy the vacant portfolio of the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity.

For six months, the Labour and Productivity Ministry had been operating without a Commissioner following the death of Sunny Onwuma who held the portfolio till his death in March this year.

In his address at the event held at the banquet hall of Abia Government House, Otti explained he made the new appointments in line with his strategy of periodic injection of fresh ideas to enrich the quality of governance.

He congratulated the new members of his cabinet for scaling the hurdles of the rigorous nomination and screening process, which has made them worthy to serve Abia in their various assigned capacities.

The Abia governor reminded them of his administration’s “zero tolerance for corruption and practices that take away from the public till”, warning that whoever was found wanting at any point in time would be shown the exit door.

“You are all required to live above board as public officers, with the understanding that this is a call to serve, not an invitation to a banquet,” he said.

He urged the fresh hands coming in at the half hour mark of his administration to “hit the ground running (because) there is practically no time for honeymoon”.

According to the governor, the new cabinet members “have been found to possess the important leadership qualities that we seek in our team and we are glad” to have them on board to serve Abia “at this devout moment in our history”.

Nonetheless, Otti noted that it was not an easy task working in the New Abia team, adding the new comers should “quickly invite and welcome support from every available channel” for optimal performance.

“I do not expect that you will find it easy, but you have the peculiar advantage of working with colleagues who will be willing to share their experiences and the steps taken to keep their heads above water,” he said.