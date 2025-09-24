Okwuosa: Cross-border Collaboration, Data Accuracy Key to Unlocking Africa’s Prosperity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv Group, Emeka Okwuosa, has said that cross-border collaboration and data accuracy remain tools to unlocking natural resources owned by Nigeria and other African countries.

The Oilserv boss spoke at a Local Content Plenary Session co-hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Ghana Petroleum Commission, themed: “Cross-border Projects and Knowledge Exchange.”

In his presentation during the just concluded AOW Energy Week in Accra, Ghana, Okwuosa argued for visa restriction relaxation for professionals on the continent.

presented by the Managing Director of Frazimex Engineering Limited, Chuka Eze, Okwuosa stated that there was the need to understand the importance of continental synergy, as Africa’s true prosperity lies in its ability to work as one, sharing expertise, infrastructure, and ambition to drive collective growth.

According to him, continental synergy is not just important but indispensable, allowing nations to tap into existing expertise and proven technical capabilities rather than the need to “reinvent the wheel.”

He added: “Given the operational complexities of the upstream sector, there is a need for African countries to learn from those who have already mastered the process, leveraging their knowledge to extract resources efficiently and sustainably.

“ For Oilserv, cooperation across the entire oil and gas value chain, beginning with upstream development, is the key to unlocking shared prosperity and solving Africa’s challenges the African way.

“I am calling for unity and innovation that leaves the audience inspired, envisioning an Africa that harnesses its own resources, expertise, and partnerships to power a brighter, self-defined energy future.”

The renowned engineer highlighted the critical need for accurate and accessible data, noting that sound decisions and smart investments depend on reliable information that gives investors and policymakers the confidence to act boldly.

“For us, through initiatives such as the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) and the Service Providers Qualification System, Oilserv has helped create transparent pathways for local firms to identify upcoming projects, understand procurement timelines and position themselves to bid or partner.

“That qualification database; a curated, competency-based registry, gives operators confidence that they can source fit-for-purpose indigenous contractors, and it reduces information asymmetries that often block local participation,” he argued.

He added that private and quasi-industry bodies such as the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and the emerging African Partner Pool championed by Ibrahima Talla, build on that foundation by creating sectoral seals of quality and continent-wide opportunity listings.

He pointed out that Oilserv’s success story was emblematic of how deliberate capacity development and persistence can yield continental impact.

“What began with modest local contracts; ‘refurbishing of swimming pool,’ has matured into a three-decade journey that positions Oilserv as a trusted Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor across multiple African markets.

“Today Oilserv operates across Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, Togo and Uganda, providing a model for how indigenous firms can scale technically and geographically,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr. Yagouba Traore, Head of Energy Policy, Planning and Development, Afrec, Senegal, said: “There is need for more collaborative work towards championing robust growth to the Africa energy industry. We can do more and the capacity is available to champion whatever we want to achieve.”