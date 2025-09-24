Concerned Citizens Demand Audit, Transparency in Enugu Governance

* Raises alarm over smart school contracts, land deals, water projects, and rising debt burden





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



A group under the banner Concerned Citizens of Enugu State has called on the Enugu State Government to urgently account for billions of naira allegedly expended on key public projects.

At a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, the group, led by its Convener, Chukwunonye Okereke, presented a detailed, itemised critique of several flagship projects of the Enugu State administration.

These, according to Okereke, included the Smart Green Schools programme, the Heneke Integrated Farm deal, the 180-day water supply pledge, healthcare infrastructure, and various land-related initiatives.

Top of the concerns raised was the much-publicised Smart Green Schools initiative, which the government said would deliver 260 modern schools across the state.

The group claimed that less than 10% of the schools have been completed, despite an alleged disbursement of N5.7 billion to a contractor identified as Sujimoto Construction.

They questioned the contractor’s capacity to deliver on public education infrastructure, citing inconsistencies in procurement processes and called for a forensic audit into the entire project.

“Our children’s education must not be mortgaged to opaque deals. We demand immediate suspension of further payments to contractors pending a full investigation,” the group stated.

Another major issue raised was the N100 billion joint venture announced between the state government, Songhai Initiative, and a private firm, Tribu Ltd., for the Heneke Integrated Farm Project.

The group alleged that land was transferred as “equity contribution” without adequate consultation with local communities and questioned the transparency around the ownership structure of the private entities involved.

They demanded the publication of the full joint-venture agreement, and clarification on benefits promised to host communities.

The group also revisited Governor Peter Mbah’s campaign promise to restore water to the state within 180 days of assuming office.

Over two years later, they claim the taps remain dry despite substantial investments and an earlier-announced $100 million deal with an Austrian firm.

“Where are the pipes? Where is the water? We demand an independent audit of the water projects and all related financial disbursements,” they said.

The Concerned Citizens said the rollout of Type-2 hospitals promised in all wards has fallen short.

According to their findings, several health centres are either uncompleted, unequipped, or non-functional, with no clear information on deployment of personnel or funds.

The group questioned the ownership and concession terms of Hotel Presidential following its much-publicised reopening.

Similarly, they raised concerns about the financial model behind Enugu Air, asking whether it is a state-owned venture or a privately-managed brand using public resources.

“Until the government releases these agreements, we consider these projects to be shrouded in opacity,” they said.

The group also decried what it described as widespread land acquisitions across communities under the guise of smart city and farm estate developments.

Residents of Ugwogo, Opi, Nike and Ezeagu were said to have reported land takeovers without adequate compensation or community consent.

They also cited court rulings affirming the rights of individuals whose properties were demolished during terminal and beautification projects.

“Development must never be used as an excuse for dispossession. Communities must be consulted and compensated fairly,” the group added.

The group warned that Enugu State may be slipping into unsustainable debt, while everyday citizens, including traders, artisans, and transport workers, face what they described as excessive and multi-layered taxation.

“Even the dead are being taxed in Enugu,” the group lamented, calling for a public hearing on the state’s debt sustainability and the release of all existing loan agreements.

The group demanded a forensic audit of the Smart School project, full disclosure of the Songhai/Tribu joint venture, independent verification of water project outputs, and the publication of concession agreements for Hotel Presidential and Enugu Air.

They demanded compensation for victims of illegal demolitions, transparent processes in all land-related developments, debt transparency through legislative oversight, and a special investigative hearing by the Enugu State House of Assembly open to the public.

The group maintained that their intervention was not politically motivated but aimed at safeguarding the future of Enugu State.

“This is about the survival of our state, the dignity of our people, and the future of our children,” Okereke added.