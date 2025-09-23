Afriland Tower Fire: Rethinking Safety in Nigeria’s High-Rise Future

How sustainable design, stronger regulation, and accountability can save lives in Nigeria’s high-rises

By Joyce M.O. Lewis

The Afriland Tower fire of September 12, 2025, will be remembered not only for its immediate destruction but for the debate it has reignited about fire safety in Nigerian high-rises. In a city racing to build taller and faster, the question is no longer whether growth will continue, but whether that growth will be safe, sustainable, and resilient against preventable hazards.

As a Nigerian civil engineer now practicing construction management in the United States, I have seen how fire hazards in tall buildings often stem from preventable lapses. The absence of sprinkler systems, reliance on combustible cladding, poor smoke compartmentalization, and neglected alarm or evacuation systems all magnify the danger. In too many cases, blocked or poorly marked exits leave occupants with little chance of survival when seconds can mean the difference between escape and tragedy.

The scale of the challenge is undeniable. Lagos, home to Africa’s fastest-growing skyline, is also one of its most vulnerable urban centers for fire risk. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service records hundreds of outbreaks annually, many in commercial or multi-story buildings. A 2024 safety audit revealed that over 30 percent of inspected structures lacked adequate detection or suppression systems. In one reporting year, at least 82 lives were lost and property worth more than ₦25.37 billion was destroyed; in another, losses exceeded ₦19.5 billion. These figures demonstrate that fire is not just a safety concern but also an economic burden that undermines livelihoods and public confidence.

Global best practices point to clear solutions. Data from the U.S. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shows that buildings with automatic sprinklers experience 89 percent fewer civilian deaths from fire than those without. More than 90 percent of fires in such buildings are contained within the room of origin, significantly limiting casualties and property loss. These statistics highlight a reality Nigeria cannot ignore: prevention saves lives and protects economies.

Unfortunately, research within Nigeria underscores significant shortcomings. A 2023 study of Abuja shopping malls, published in F1000Research, found that many lacked active fire protection devices such as smoke detectors and sprinklers, or had systems in poor condition. Passive protections, including fire-rated doors and compartmentalization, were often inadequate. Another study from Covenant University, published in the International Journal of Safety and Security Engineering, showed that many students did not know the location of fire exits or safety signage, underscoring the need for education, drills, and preparedness alongside better infrastructure.

Strengthening Nigeria’s fire safety framework requires collaboration. The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), tasked with enforcing construction standards, plays a pivotal role, but its efforts must be reinforced by technical expertise and advocacy from professional bodies. Organizations such as the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON), the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Nigeria Chapter, and the World Safety Organization (WSO) Nigeria can work in tandem with LASBCA to push for stricter enforcement, standardized certifications, regular audits, and ongoing professional training. Together, regulators and practitioners can embed fire safety into the DNA of Nigeria’s built environment.

Some stakeholders argue that advanced fire systems and fire-tested materials increase construction costs. Yet the cost of inaction is far higher: billions lost in property damage, delayed investments, and most devastatingly, human lives cut short. Safe buildings are not optional add-ons; they are the foundation of sustainable, resilient growth.

The Afriland Tower fire must not be remembered only for its destruction. It should mark a turning point in how Nigeria approaches building safety. By embedding fire prevention measures into design, construction, and maintenance, the nation can protect lives, safeguard investments, and ensure its skylines stand as symbols of progress rather than peril.