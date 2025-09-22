Tango Brook Partner AfriGO to Inaugurate Unified Smart Fuel Card

Funmi Ogundare

Tango Brook Technologies Limited has partnered with AfriGO Financial Services Limited to launch the Tango Fuel Card, a smart, technology-driven platform designed to revolutionise fuel purchase and fleet management in Nigeria.

The Tango Fuel Card integrates AfriGO Card, Nigeria’s homegrown payment solution, with Tango Brook’s fuel-tracking innovation to provide individuals and businesses with secure, cashless and transparent fuel management.

Accepted nationwide, the card enables users to monitor consumption, set spending limits, track mileage and access detailed reports that help curb waste and fraud, reducing fuel theft by up to 90 per cent.

The Managing Director/CEO of Tango Brook Technologies, Obi Wemambu, described the initiative as more than a cashless payment option, calling it “a future-ready intelligent fuel management solution”, adding that: “The Tango Fuel Card transforms fuel management by giving businesses and individuals real-time visibility into consumption, mileage, and spending. With PIN protection, customisable limits and nationwide acceptance, it offers unmatched flexibility, security and convenience.”

AfriGO CEO, Dr. Ebehijie Juliet Momoh, emphasised that the partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to digital inclusion and financial transparency.

She said: “With our joint offering, users are empowered to seamlessly monitor fuel purchases, optimise consumption, and gain actionable insights—all through a unified, cashless experience,” noting that AfriGO’s instant settlement feature would boost merchant efficiency and improve cash flow.

In his remarks, Tango Brook’s COO, Dubem Okafor, said the card was designed not just as a payment solution but as a tool for transparency and value creation.

“This isn’t just about payments; it’s about giving customers convenience and rewards every time they fuel their journeys.

“With its promise of smarter tools, enhanced security, and built-in rewards, the Tango Fuel Card is positioned to transform how Nigerians; both individuals and corporations, manage their fueling needs in an increasingly digital economy,” he stressed.