 Lookman Back from the Wilderness, Plays in Atalanta’s Win

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Embattled Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, came out of wilderness to play his first match for Atalanta since he tried to force a transfer to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. 

The Super Eagles forward was introduced into squad in the 87th minute as substitute for Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana.

All Atalanta’s three goals were scored in the first 38 minutes of the clash with Torino.

This was the first time he was named on the matchday squad since the long-drawn transfer saga during which he turned in a transfer request and went AWOL.

A section of the Atalanta fans has expressed its disappointment with the Super Eagles star, describing him as “ungrateful”.

In Lookman’s absence, Atalanta has struggled in Europe, losing their opening Champions League opening clash to PSG 4-0 in Paris.

Before yesterday’s victory over Torino, Atalanta have only won one game and drew two in the domestic season.

