  • Monday, 22nd September, 2025

Lagos to Host Landmark Celebration of Nigeria’s Art Legends

Nigeria | 38 seconds ago

Organisers of the Icons Masters 2025 exhibition, scheduled to take place in Lagos, has said that the event designed to celebrate Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage and cultural legacy.

According to a statement, the organisers describe the event as a vibrant showcase of creativity that reflects the depth and diversity of African art, bringing together some of the continent’s most influential artistic voices.

The exhibition is based on Lagos being a thriving hub for contemporary African art, nurturing talents who have shaped Nigeria’s cultural identity and artistic legacy.

As the Nigerian art scene continues to expand globally, there is a renewed commitment to honouring the pioneers whose groundbreaking work laid the foundation for today’s creative expression.

Founded by renowned artist Abiodun Olaku, Icons Masters is a platform dedicated to celebrating true mastery while spotlighting the enduring contributions of Nigeria’s art legends.

Now sponsored by Arkland Group, this year marks the beginning of a five-year collaboration, unveiling the first edition of the series titled ‘The Legacy Series’.

The exhibition will feature works from distinguished art masters, including Dr Bruce Onobrakpeya, Dr Kolade Oshinowo, Abiodun Olaku, and Tayo Quaye, honouring their legacy while inspiring the next generation of artists.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.