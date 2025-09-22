Lagos to Host Landmark Celebration of Nigeria’s Art Legends

Organisers of the Icons Masters 2025 exhibition, scheduled to take place in Lagos, has said that the event designed to celebrate Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage and cultural legacy.

According to a statement, the organisers describe the event as a vibrant showcase of creativity that reflects the depth and diversity of African art, bringing together some of the continent’s most influential artistic voices.

The exhibition is based on Lagos being a thriving hub for contemporary African art, nurturing talents who have shaped Nigeria’s cultural identity and artistic legacy.

As the Nigerian art scene continues to expand globally, there is a renewed commitment to honouring the pioneers whose groundbreaking work laid the foundation for today’s creative expression.

Founded by renowned artist Abiodun Olaku, Icons Masters is a platform dedicated to celebrating true mastery while spotlighting the enduring contributions of Nigeria’s art legends.

Now sponsored by Arkland Group, this year marks the beginning of a five-year collaboration, unveiling the first edition of the series titled ‘The Legacy Series’.

The exhibition will feature works from distinguished art masters, including Dr Bruce Onobrakpeya, Dr Kolade Oshinowo, Abiodun Olaku, and Tayo Quaye, honouring their legacy while inspiring the next generation of artists.