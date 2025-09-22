Labour Demands N256,950 New Minimum Wage for Ondo Workers

Fidelis David in Akure

Labour unions under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ondo State Council and its affiliate unions have called on the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to upwardly review the minimum wage for the state workers to a sum of N256,950.

The Ondo State Government currently pays N73,000 as minimum wage, which the labour unions said, can no longer meet the workers needs amidst economic hardship in the country.

In a letter which was dated 19th September, 2025 and signed addressed to Governor Aiyedatiwa, the NLC also demanded upward review of pension for retirees in the state.

In the letter signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Ademola Olapade, and the State Secretary, Comrade Akin Sunday, the NLC however commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for ensuring prompt payments of salaries, and pensions as well as timely promotion of deserving workers by the state government.

The NLC letter reads, “We write on behalf of the workers and pensioners of Ondo State to make a formal and urgent demand for a comprehensive upward review of the new minimum wage in the state. This demand is based on multiple compelling factors rooted in economic reality, rising cost of living and a moral obligation to protect the dignity and welfare of workers and retirees.

“Your Excellency, it is no longer news that the Nigerian economy has been severely battered by inflation, currency devaluation, removal of fuel subsidy and skyrocketing costs of food, housing, transportation and healthcare. These factors have eroded the value of wages and left the average worker and pensioner in a state of perpetual economic suffocation.

“Despite this, Ondo State, as an oil producing state, has continued to experience a tremendous increase in its internally generated revenue (IGR) and particularly federal allocations, due to the improved oil earnings, favourable market conditions and subsidy funds.

“This reality was part of the understanding and commitment made by the Ondo State Government during the last minimum wage negotiation, that whenever there is an upward shift in the State’s revenue profile (inflow), worker’s welfare will be reviewed accordingly.”

The union cited the example of Imo State which recently approved and commenced the payment of a new minimum wage of N104,000 to workers and pensioners despite not being a non-oil producing state.

“This sends a clear signal across the nation that governments must prioritize the well-being of their workforce if they are to ensure sustainable governance and social stability. It is only just and reasonable that Ondo State, which is blessed with oil wealth and resource potential, does not lack behind but instead leads in setting progressive standards for others to emulate.

“Your Excellency, Ondo State is not just any state, it is a critical contributor to Nigeria’s oil revenue. As such, it is unacceptable that its workers and pensioners continue to live under wages that do not reflect the state’s strategic and financial status.

“Workers are the engine of governance and economic productivity and pensioners are citizens who had served with loyalty during their better years and deserve to live the remainder of their lives with dignity.

“In light of the above, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ondo State Council and its affiliate unions are formally demanding the immediate upward review of the minimum wage for Ondo State workers to the sum of #256,950. This figure will form a realistic reflection of the current economic indices and the prevailing cost of survival for an average.

“We respectfully urge the Ondo State Government to, without further delay, set up a negotiation committee composed of government officials, labour representatives and stakeholders to deliberate and negotiate on the proposed wage structure in a timely and responsible manner”

NLC noted that governance must not only be about policies and projects but also about people’s welfare and ability to live dignified lives, stressing that a government that pays its workers and pensioners a just wage is a government that honours the social contract it holds with its people.

“However, Your Excellency, we seize this medium to express our immense and profound gratitude for the prompt payments of salaries, pensions and prompt promotion of workers by Ondo State government. It is our prayer that God will continue to grant our governor more wisdom to lead Ondo State to a greater height.”