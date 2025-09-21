Tinubu Celebrates Wife, Oluremi on 65th Birthday

*Says her quiet strength, enduring grace have been his steadying anchor

*Describes the first lady as his confidant, counsellor, ready flame dotting his path

*Sanwo-Olu celebrates first lady, says she’s ‘our amazon’

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with his wife and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has celebrated the First Lady, describing her as a “compassionate and strong-willed” leader whose influence continues to resonate across the country.

The governor described the first lady as “our amazon” and prayed for her continued strength and good health.

In a birthday tribute issued late last night, the President Tinubu who addressed his better half as Oluremi Mi, said her strength and enduring grace have been his steadying anchor.



President Tinubu also described the First Lady as his confidant, counsellor and ready flame illuminating his path.

The president in the seven-paragraph birthday tribute to his wife stated, inter alia: “Oluremi Mi, as you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor. Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express.

“You are more than my wife. You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path. In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm.



“Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home.

“Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. As your President, I salute you as the First Lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land. And as your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear.



“Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfillment you so richly deserve.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, praised Mrs. Tinubu for her contributions to public service both in Lagos and nationally, noting her record as Lagos First Lady for eight years and as a three-term senator.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the entire people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady and the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday,” the governor said.



He lauded her work through the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady, which he said has touched millions of lives since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Senator Tinubu has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the lives of women and children, spearheading empowerment programmes and philanthropic projects across the country.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a great ambassador of our dear State. She has served the State passionately as First Lady for eight years and as a member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for three consecutive terms without any blemish,” Sanwo-Olu said.



“We are proud of her achievements in both private and public offices. Her contributions to the development of both Lagos and Nigeria are commendable.

“We celebrate Senator Oluremi Tinubu today and always for her kindness, advocacy for social justice, and philanthropic endeavours,” the release further read.

“As our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu turns 65, I pray for God’s continued guidance and good health for her.

“God will give her more strength and grace to render more service to humanity and our dear country, Nigeria,” he prayed.