Remi Tinubu: A Shining Jewel in Nigeria’s Crown, Says Cross River Gov

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has joined millions of Nigerians in the outpouring of love and felicitations for the First Lady, Senator (Mrs.) Remi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday, describing her as “a rare jewel and shining light in Nigeria’s crown”.

Governor Otu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, said the First Lady’s 65 years reflect not merely the passage of time but a radiant tapestry woven with devotion to family, nation and humanity.

The governor described Mrs Tinubu as “a woman of elegance, compassion and enduring strength, whose life continues to illuminate countless paths,” likening her to “a blossoming rose, exuding the fragrance of hope, faith and unwavering service, virtues that have endeared her to millions of Nigerians”.

According to him, “Today, we salute not just the First Lady, but a mother of immeasurable grace, a symbol of fortitude, and a beacon of virtuous womanhood,” adding that her journey so far has been steeped in courage, humility and love, all of which resonate in her public and private service.

The governor further described Mrs Tinubu’s Sapphire age as a golden anthem of divine favour, a celebration of resilience and purpose and prayed that God should crown her new season with renewed vitality, unending joy and transcendent fulfillment.

Governor Otu stressed that Senator Remi Tinubu’s contributions to nation-building and humanity are immeasurable, noting that she embodies the finest ideals of faith, leadership and service.

Her influence, he remarked, has redefined the place of women in public life and given fresh hope to the less privileged.

“Your commitment to uplifting lives, strengthening families and advancing the cause of women and youth remains a shining example of purposeful leadership. Clocking 65 is not just a celebration of years, but a celebration of impact, sacrifice and legacy,” he declared.

Governor Otu similarly extended the warmest felicitations of the people of Cross River State, wishing the First Lady many more years of grace, health and fulfillment.

“Long live Your Excellency,” the governor said, adding that: “And may your Sapphire season sparkle ever brighter.”