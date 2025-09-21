HEY Logistics Expands to Ibadan as Founder Moves to U.S. for Global Growth

HEY Logistics, a Nigerian logistics company founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Chinemerem Jack Ajuzie, has announced the opening of a new branch in Ibadan, Nigeria. The expansion is part of the company’s wider growth strategy, which also includes strengthening its global presence.

As part of this strategy, Ajuzie has relocated to the United States to secure the company’s trademark and position HEY Logistics for broader international recognition.

Last year, the company launched its HEY Logistics mobile app, which aims to transform the logistics industry with technology-driven solutions. The app features real-time tracking, warehouse selection, secure payments, and 24/7 customer support. By integrating advanced AI tools, it allows individuals and businesses to manage their logistics operations more efficiently through a simple, user-friendly interface.

Since its beginnings as a small startup in Nigeria, HEY Logistics has rapidly expanded beyond local borders. Today, the company operates in international markets including the United States, Canada, and Ghana, offering a wide range of services that cover air, sea, and land transportation.

In addition to its operational growth, HEY Logistics has embraced sustainable practices to reduce carbon emissions and build greener supply chains. This commitment reflects the company’s alignment with global trends in environmentally responsible business.

Ajuzie’s leadership has been central to the company’s success. With a degree in Entrepreneurship and Business Management from the National Open University of Nigeria and ongoing studies for a Master’s in Project Management at Northeastern University in Toronto, Canada, he combines academic knowledge with practical innovation.

Industry analysts note that his vision and strategy have positioned HEY Logistics as a rising leader in global logistics. The company has already gained recognition in international business and technology publications for reshaping the way goods are moved worldwide.

The launch of the HEY Logistics App is viewed as a major milestone, marking the company’s transition from a local startup to a global competitor. By blending technology, customer-focused services, and sustainability, HEY Logistics is setting new benchmarks for the future of logistics and shipping.