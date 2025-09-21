  • Monday, 22nd September, 2025

Comeback Rumours Trail Akinwunmi Ambode 

Politics | 2 days ago

The rumour started like a Lagos traffic jam: sudden, noisy, impossible to ignore. Social media posts in August declared that Akinwunmi Ambode, the soft-spoken former governor, would contest on the African Democratic Congress ticket. Within hours, the whispers spread faster than suya smoke at dusk.

Except Ambode himself said no. Fake news, he called it, pasting the offending post on his X feed with the digital equivalent of a red stamp. He remains, he insists, loyal to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress. And yet, the rumour lingers, sticky as palm oil. The question is, will the former Lagos governor get Tinubu’s blessings?

Ambode’s career has always danced between calculation and fate. An accountant who rose through the Lagos civil service, he surprised many by winning the governorship in 2015. But by 2019, he was out, elbowed aside in a family quarrel where Tinubu’s nod mattered more than ballot arithmetic.

In the years since, reconciliation came quietly. By 2023, as Tinubu won the presidency, Ambode resurfaced as an ally, even promising to lead the South-west campaign for his reelection bid. At grassroots voter drives, he urged Lagosians to collect their PVCs, framing democracy as both a duty and a ritual.

Still, his own ambitions peek through. He hints at a desire to reclaim Alausa, speaking of building on past gains, correcting present missteps, and imagining a Lagos that hums more efficiently than the city’s overcrowded danfo buses. Whether those dreams align with Tinubu’s script is another matter.

Loyalty in Lagos politics is rarely simple. Power shifts like the tide at Bar Beach, and even denials cannot fully quash speculation. Could Ambode be positioning himself for a second act? Or is he merely playing the faithful soldier until opportunity knocks louder?

For now, Lagos waits. The city knows that in politics, as in traffic, detours sometimes lead exactly where one was headed all along.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.