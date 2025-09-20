Tacha Set to Break Guinness World Record at Inaugural Beauty Festival

Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur, Tacha Akide, is set to make history with the first-ever Tacha Beauty Festival, a three-day celebration of beauty, culture and creativity scheduled for October 10–12, 2025 at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, Lagos.

The highlight of the festival will be Tacha’s ambitious Guinness World Record attempt for the Most Cosmetic Makeovers by an Individual in 24 hours, with a target of 150 makeovers.

This daring feat underscores her passion for pushing boundaries while spotlighting Nigeria’s booming beauty and lifestyle industry on the global stage.

“This is more than a record attempt. It is a statement that Nigeria’s creativity and excellence can compete anywhere in the world,” said Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism.

“The Tacha Beauty Festival is about empowering talent, celebrating culture, and creating a space where beauty meets opportunity and Lagos State is proud to support this project.”

The Tacha Beauty Festival is designed to be more than a showcase of beauty—it is a platform for empowerment, education and enterprise.

The event will feature workshops & masterclasses on makeup, hair, skincare, wellness and fashion; vendor village & exhibitions connecting local brands with thousands of participants; business training & networking sessions to support entrepreneurs in the beauty and lifestyle sector; cultural experiences & live entertainment, celebrating Nigerian creativity and diversity; and a convergence of creativity and commerce

By blending beauty, business and culture, the Tacha Beauty Festival is set to inspire thousands of participants, foster economic growth within the beauty industry, and position Nigeria as a hub of global creative innovation.

Tacha Akide is a celebrated Nigerian media personality, reality show star, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Known for her resilience and creativity, she has built an influential brand with a loyal fan base across Africa and beyond.

With the Tacha Beauty Festival, she continues to break barriers and inspire a new generation of creatives.